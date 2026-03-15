Texas Tech star Christian Anderson available for tournament

Texas Tech's Christian Anderson slips on the glass floor at the Big 12 tournament and is unable to continue vs. Iowa State. (1:06)

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Texas Tech star guard Christian Anderson will be available for the NCAA tournament, the school announced Saturday.

Anderson left the Red Raiders' Big 12 tournament loss to Iowa State on Thursday early after losing his footing on the glass court. He slipped on an inbounds pass and immediately grabbed at his groin area, eventually limping to the sideline and not returning to the game.

He said afterward that he was "feeling good."

Anderson, a 6-foot-3 guard from Atlanta, was recently named the Big 12's most improved player and earned a spot on the league's all-conference first team.

He averaged 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists, ranking fourth nationally in the latter category.

Texas Tech lost All-American forward JT Toppin to a torn ACL in February, an injury that put more of the offensive load on Anderson.

The Red Raiders (22-10, 12-6 Big 12) are likely to land a 4-seed or 5-seed in the NCAA tournament when the bracket is announced Sunday.

Anderson's injury was one of the reasons the Big 12 transitioned back to a hardwood court for the semifinals and finals of the conference tournament after using an innovative LED glass court for the first two rounds and the quarterfinals.