Jay Bilas predicts every game of the 2026 NCAA tournament

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You already know the drill. After my fellow analysts and I have the privilege of calling the SEC championship game in Nashville, Tennessee, we move swiftly to process the men's NCAA tournament field as it is revealed. Our bosses at ESPN ask us each to fill out a bracket -- while we are on the air -- so we can reveal our picks before the end of the show.

They give us less than five minutes. Hardly ideal, but perhaps our first instincts are better than considered thought. I decided that I would give you more than five minutes so you can dazzle your friends and win your office pool -- and perhaps our Tournament Challenge.

Last season, my bracket was chalky: I had all four No. 1 seeds reaching the Final Four, Houston and Florida advancing to the championship game, and the Gators cutting down the nets. The backlash was swift and unrelenting. I was criticized for not picking an underdog to reach San Antonio. But when the dust cleared, all four No. 1 seeds reached the Final Four, and the Cougars and Gators battled it out for the title. You're welcome -- and I forgive you. All of you.

This season is different. Cinderella just took a year off. The top teams aren't so much better than the rest of the field, so there will be more surprises. Though picking a bunch of upsets might make you feel good when filling out the bracket, it is a much better feeling to be strategic and win. Pick only the upsets you feel strongly about, the ones you know the winner will lose in the next game. This strategy allows you the upside of early upsets, while limiting the downside if Cinderella's slipper doesn't fit later in the tournament.

Here are my best guesses for the bracket. Use your best judgment. And remember: This is supposed to be fun.

EAST REGION

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First round

No. 1 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 16 Siena Saints

The 1 vs. 16 matchup has featured two amazing upsets, when UMBC beat Virginia in 2018 and FDU beat Purdue in 2023. But two wins since the field expanded in 1985 aren't great odds for Siena. As a rule, take the No. 1 seed. This game matches two coaches who won national championships as players -- Jon Scheyer and Gerry McNamara. The difference? Duke has Cameron Boozer.

Winner: Duke

No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs

The Buckeyes have Bruce Thornton, Ohio State's all-time leading scorer and a respected player across the country. TCU has David Punch, who scored a season-high 26 points against Oklahoma State in this week's Big 12 quarterfinals. This is an underrated team, one that beat Florida early in the season. The 8-9 matchup is a coin flip, but I am taking TCU.

Winner: TCU

No. 5 St. John's Red Storm vs. No. 12 Northern Iowa Panthers

There is usually an upset alert in the 5 vs. 12 game, but St. John's is too strong -- and Rick Pitino does not often lose first-round games. The Red Storm are underseeded. Take the Johnnies.

Winner: St. John's

No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 13 California Baptist Lancers

Kansas was awful in its Big 12 tournament loss to Houston -- the Jayhawks' 47 points were by far their fewest of the season. Regardless, they should win this game thanks to Flory Bidunga protecting the rim.

Winner: Kansas

No. 6 Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 11 South Florida Bulls

One thing is for sure in this game: There will be a lot of long rebounds because both teams like to shoot 3s. This is a great upset pick: Mikel Brown Jr. has been out because of a sore back, and South Florida is tough. It's worth rolling the dice on this one because Michigan State will likely beat either team.

Winner: South Florida

No. 3 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 14 North Dakota State Bison

The months go: January, February, Tom Izzo. Take the Spartans.

Winner: Michigan State

No. 7 UCLA Bruins vs. No. 10 UCF Knights

The Bruins have Donovan Dent, one of the five best point guards in the nation, but UCF has Themus Fulks, Jordan Burks and the Big 12's version of Draymond Green in Jamichael Stillwell. With UCLA banged up, the Knights are worth a flier.

Winner: UCF

No. 2 UConn Huskies vs. No. 15 Furman Paladins

Though the Huskies have not been as dominant as many expected this season, this is still a really good team. Furman's Alex Wilkins has been one of the best freshmen in the country, but UConn's interior should be the difference.

Winner: UConn

Second round

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 9 TCU

Even banged up, Duke should win, although TCU should be a really tough out. Could the Blue Devils lose? Yes. Still, take them -- a lot of brackets will be busted, so the rest of your choices will carry you.

Winner: Duke

play 1:29 Why Duke has a 'very, very difficult' draw in the East Jay Bilas, Jay Williams and Seth Greenberg examine potential roadblocks for Duke in the East Region.

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 5 St. John's

Though Kansas can beat anyone, the Jayhawks can also lose to just about anyone. And St. John's isn't just anyone.

Winner: St. John's

No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 11 South Florida

As we established earlier, I trust Michigan State in March. Jeremy Fears Jr. is the difference -- and he's coming into the tournament hot, having scored 20-plus points in each of his past four games.

Winner: Michigan State

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 10 UCF

I don't have UConn as a Final Four team this year, but the Huskies are a second-weekend team.

Winner: UConn

Sweet 16

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 5 St. John's

This one will depend on Duke's health. If Patrick Ngongba II is healthy, the Blue Devils win. If not, that lowers Duke's ceiling -- and the Johnnies can absolutely prevail. Still, unless you went to St. John's, take Duke in this one.

Winner: Duke

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Michigan State

Both teams are experienced and worthy of the Elite Eight. But the Huskies are coming into the tournament cold after a loss in their regular-season finale to Marquette and then a rout by St. John's in the Big East final. I like Michigan State's draw, and the fight the Spartans show -- they've beaten No. 5 Illinois and No. 8 Purdue in the past six weeks, and played tough against Michigan twice.

Winner: Michigan State

Elite Eight

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 3 Michigan State

These two played in East Lansing earlier this season, with Duke winning 66-60. Michigan State has a great chance to avenge that loss. The Blue Devils would win a seven-game series, but this is only one. Go with Green.

Winner: Michigan State

SOUTH REGION

First round

No. 1 Florida Gators vs. No. 16 Prairie View A&M / Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Florida is too big and strong inside for an upset here. Take the Gators. Chomp, chomp.

Winner: Florida

No. 8 Clemson Tigers vs. No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes

The Tigers are big and well-coached, but the Hawkeyes have Bennett Stirtz, one of the best shotmakers in college basketball, who is averaging 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Take Iowa. Neither beats Florida, anyway.

Winner: Iowa

No. 5 Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 12 McNeese Cowboys

This 5 vs. 12 matchup is always a trendy upset pick -- and then-No. 12 McNeese beat Clemson last year. But in this case, Vanderbilt's guards, Tyler Tanner and Duke Miles, are too good for a Cowboys upset. Take Vandy.

Winner: Vanderbilt

No. 4 Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. No. 13 Troy Trojans

The Trojans won at San Diego State and lost in triple overtime at USC. Troy can play. And though Nebraska has never won an NCAA tournament game, this year ends that drought.

Winner: Nebraska

No. 6 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. No. 11 VCU Rams

This is a scary game for the Tar Heels. Without Caleb Wilson, they have a lower ceiling. North Carolina is better and should win. But VCU is a fair upset pick here.

Winner: North Carolina

No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 14 Pennsylvania Quakers

The Quakers have TJ Power, who had 44 points against Yale in a magnificent performance. But this Illinois team is very talented, especially on the offensive end -- and after all, the Illini's freshman phenom, Keaton Wagler, topped that mark with 46 points against Purdue in January. Illinois wins.

Winner: Illinois

No. 7 Saint Mary's Gaels vs. No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies

Talk about a contrast in styles. Texas A&M under Bucky McMillan wants to get up and down the floor; the Aggies want to press, they want to be annoying. But Saint Mary's is going to be a problem to play against. It seems different to take Saint Mary's here and call it chalk, but the Gaels will slow the game down.

Winner: Saint Mary's

No. 2 Houston Cougars vs. No. 15 Idaho Vandals

The Cougars have Kingston Flemings, one of the best freshmen in the country and a certain lottery pick. Houston's defense is too good for an upset pick here.

Winner: Houston

Second round

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 9 Iowa

Florida has arguably the best frontcourt in the nation, featuring Thomas Haugh (an SEC Player of the Year contender); Rueben Chinyelu, an elite defender; and Alex Condon. Size matters. With a big game from Stirtz, Iowa could certainly win this game, but I favor Florida.

Winner: Florida

No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 5 Vanderbilt

This is a great matchup. Nebraska can beat almost anyone, but Vanderbilt's guards will be the difference. It's a close call, but take Duke Miles' Commodores. He made a steal in the SEC final on Sunday at midcourt against Arkansas with his left hand that I thought was one of the best thefts I've seen all season long. He's legit.

Winner: Vanderbilt

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 6 North Carolina

Illinois can make life difficult for North Carolina, which will be relying on Henri Veesaar (16.7 points per game) in Wilson's absence. With Wagler leading a group of five Illini averaging double digits, Illinois just has too many scorers.

Winner: Illinois

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 7 Saint Mary's

Houston can play against fast or slow teams -- and can match Saint Mary's physical, slower pace. The Gaels can win, especially if the Cougars shoot poorly, but I favor Houston.

Winner: Houston

Sweet 16

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 5 Vanderbilt

In a rematch of the SEC tournament semifinals, this time Florida will have a little extra motivation. The Gators turned it over too much in that game against Vanderbilt's pressure and steal-happy guards, Tyler Tanner and Duke Miles. Despite the Commodores' talent there, Florida is bigger and stronger. Vandy will score, but Florida will be out for payback.

Winner: Florida

play 1:19 Is the South region set up for a Florida-Vandy Sweet 16 rematch? Seth Greenberg and Jay Bilas break down top-seed Florida's path in the South Region, with a potential rematch against Vanderbilt in the Sweet 16.

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 3 Illinois

Illinois has the better offense, and Houston has the better defense. I am taking offense in this one, but it's an agonizing choice. Take the Illini, but understand the Cougars are fully capable of winning.

Winner: Illinois

Elite Eight

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 3 Illinois

If the adage goes that guards win in March, well, Illinois has better guards. Keaton Wagler and Kylan Boswell will be the difference, even as Florida is better inside and on the glass. I am taking the Illini because they can rain down 3s over the Gators' big men.

Winner: Illinois

WEST REGION

First round

No. 1 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 16 Long Island University Sharks

The Sharks are coached by Rod Strickland, one of the best point guards in college hoops history, but he cannot play in this one. Arizona is too good, and remember: The 16-seed wins less than 1% of the time.

Winner: Arizona

No. 8 Villanova Wildcats vs. No. 9 Utah State Aggies

There is no such thing as an upset in the 8-9 game, but Utah State winning would feel like one. Mason Falslev is the Mountain West Player of the Year and MJ Collins Jr. is a good 3-point shooter. This is a coin flip, but take Utah State. Either team is likely to lose to Arizona in the next round.

Winner: Utah State

​​No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 12 High Point Panthers

High Point can really score and has had a great year, but Wisconsin is the pick here. The Badgers have really good guards in Nick Boyd and John Blackwell -- and in fact this team can provide a tough matchup for Arizona down the line.

Winner: Wisconsin

No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 13 Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

The Rainbow Warriors can slow the game down against the Razorbacks, but Arkansas freshman Darius Acuff Jr. is the type of player who can carry a team to a Final Four. This is a tempting upset pick, but I am going with Arkansas.

Winner: Arkansas

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No. 6 BYU Cougars vs. No. 11 Texas Longhorns/NC State Wolfpack

I like Texas to beat NC State because the Longhorns have size and good guards and wings. BYU has the nation's leading scorer in AJ Dybantsa, but the Cougars can struggle to score beyond him and Robert Wright III. BYU isn't the same team it was earlier in the year, and I think its seed reflects what it was earlier in the year rather than late. I'm taking a flier on Texas here.

Winner: Texas

No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State Owls

History tells us Gonzaga will advance -- the Bulldogs haven't lost before the second round since 2008. Coach Mark Few lives in the Sweet 16.

Winner: Gonzaga

No. 7 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 10 Missouri Tigers

Miami has had a great season -- no team improved more year-over-year than the Hurricanes, who picked up 18 more wins -- but I like Missouri in this one, led by Mark Mitchell's 18.3 points per game. This is a coin flip, so take the upset pick.

Winner: Missouri

No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 15 Queens University Royals

Queens, in its first NCAA tournament appearance, brings six players averaging double-figure scoring -- but Purdue, coming off a Big Ten title and win in its rematch against Michigan in the final, is finally playing like the team we imagined at the start of the year. Braden Smith is the best point guard in the country. Purdue wins.

Winner: Purdue

Second round

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 9 Utah State

Whether it is against Villanova or Utah State, Arizona is too big and talented to lose before the second weekend. The Wildcats have four wins against top-10 opponents in just the past month and seem to be picking up steam -- they haven't lost since Feb. 14. Utah State is a tough out, but Arizona advances.

Winner: Arizona

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 5 Wisconsin

Wisconsin has good shooting big men who can make things challenging for Arkansas -- in fact, I think the Badgers present a tough challenge for Arizona if they get to the second weekend. They can rain down 15 3s in a game -- that's what they did to Michigan. But the Razorbacks have Darius Acuff Jr., and nobody else does.

Winner: Arkansas

play 0:41 Can Darius Acuff Jr. carry Arkansas to a national title? Jay Bilas wonders if freshman Darius Acuff Jr. is talented enough to lead Arkansas out of the West Region and into the Final Four.

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 Texas

The Zags are playing without Braden Huff -- and his 17.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game -- which limits their offense and defense. Gonzaga is the better team, but consider taking a flier here. Texas is a sneaky 11-seed because of its size, Dailyn Swain's ability to score and Sean Miller's coaching chops.

Winner: Texas

No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 10 Missouri

The Boilermakers can give pause, but they've got a decent draw, and Braden Smith is the separator. He's averaging 9.0 assists per game (second in the country) and is shooting at the best clip of his career.

Winner: Purdue

Sweet 16

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 4 Arkansas

Darius Acuff Jr, meet Koa Peat. Two of the best freshmen in the country would face off in this matchup, featuring two first-round NBA draft talents. Acuff is the bigger star. He's gravity: He pulls defenders to him, and then he kicks it out. But Arizona is more talented all-around, and the Wildcats escape from this challenging matchup.

Winner: Arizona

No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 11 Texas

The Longhorns have size and talent, but Purdue will win this game.

Winner: Purdue

Elite Eight

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 2 Purdue

While very young at key spots, Arizona is simply bigger and more talented. Purdue is more experienced and will not be afraid of Arizona. But I love the Wildcats here.

Winner: Arizona

MIDWEST REGION

First round

No. 1 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 16 UMBC Retrievers/Howard Bison

Michigan lost L.J. Cason for the season a few weeks ago, which certainly limits the trajectory of the season for the Wolverines. But not yet. Again: 16-seeds are not good bracket choices. Even if the nearly impossible happens, the 16-seed is very likely to lose the next game.

Winner: Michigan

No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 9 Saint Louis Billikens

Saint Louis hunts great shots and runs a beautiful offense. Georgia has better athletes -- sophomore Jeremiah Wilkinson averages 17.0 points per game -- and can beat Saint Louis in transition.

Winner: Georgia

No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. No. 12 Akron Zips

There's an argument to be made that Akron had a better résumé than Miami (Ohio) -- and maybe was even the better team, even though the RedHawks won the one head-to-head meeting. The Zips are legit, and they're going to be a tough out. But if Christian Anderson is healthy and can find Donovan Atwell, one of the best shooters in America, for open shots, Texas Tech takes this one.

Winner: Texas Tech

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 13 Hofstra Pride

The Crimson Tide will have the best player on the floor in Labaron Philon Jr. (21.7 PPG), who had 28 points on 56% shooting in the SEC quarterfinal loss to Ole Miss.

Winner: Alabama

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 11 Miami (Ohio) RedHawks/SMU Mustangs

Miami (Ohio) is really good. So is SMU -- and the Mustangs are finally getting healthy and have better talent. That matters. Take SMU in the First Four, but neither will get past Tennessee in the first round. Ja'Kobi Gillespie has been a great addition to that team, and as long as the Vols play with the kind of defensive intensity that they usually do under coach Rick Barnes, I think they get past either team.

Winner: Tennessee

play 1:45 Why Jay Bilas believes Miami (OH) should've avoided the First Four Jay Bilas doesn't agree with Miami (OH) needing to play in the First Four in the Midwest region.

No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers vs. No. 14 Wright State Raiders

Virginia is underrated and a very good defensive team, allowing just 68.4 points per game (top-50 in the country, fourth in the ACC). The Wahoos send Wright State home early on the back of Thijs De Ridder, the standout freshman forward from Belgium.

Winner: Virginia

No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 10 Santa Clara Broncos

Kentucky is banged up and inconsistent, and Santa Clara is big, skilled and has positional size at almost every position. To be clear: Kentucky could very well get upset here. I'm picking the Wildcats, though, assuming Otega Oweh has another big game.

Winner: Kentucky

No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 15 Tennessee State Tigers

The Cyclones are among the nation's best defensive teams, scoring almost 20 points per game off turnovers. The only pause you should have here is Iowa State's inconsistent free throw shooting. Everything else is Final Four quality.

Winner: Iowa State

Second round

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 8 Georgia

The Bulldogs have played and beaten some great teams -- but none as good as Michigan. Yaxel Lendeborg is a legit star. one of the best two-way stars in the country. He and the Wolverines will not lose here.

Winner: Michigan

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 5 Texas Tech

The Crimson Tide do not defend at the highest level, but they can really shoot it. Philon is a dude, but so are Latrell Wrightsell and Amare Allen. They've got a bunch of guys who can score. The shotmaking Alabama team takes it.

Winner: Alabama

No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 6 Tennessee

Virginia can protect the paint and the 3-point line, but Tennessee is physical and pounds the offensive glass. The Vols are better with Nate Ament in the lineup, and he returned for the SEC tournament. If he can approach his season averages of 17.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, alongside Gillespie's talent, they should take it.

Winner: Tennessee

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 7 Kentucky

Kentucky is wounded and a bit worn down. Iowa State has Joshua Jefferson, one of the most versatile and talented point forwards in the game -- who happens to be averaging career highs in points (16.9), rebounds (7.6) and assists (4.9) as a sophomore. Advance Iowa State.

Winner: Iowa State

Sweet 16

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama

I think Michigan is clearly the best team in this region, but if I'm the Wolverines, Alabama is the one team I wouldn't want to play. If Alabama makes shots, the Crimson Tide can beat Michigan. Hell, if Alabama hits shots, the Crimson Tide can beat anyone. That said, I go with Lendeborg. Advance Michigan in your bracket. I already have.

Winner: Michigan

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Tennessee

Coach Rick Barnes' Volunteers are always standouts on defense, but here, they meet their match. The Cyclones are one of the five best defensive teams in the nation. If they can force Tennessee into turnovers -- the Vols have not been great at taking care of the basketball late -- they'll win this game. Iowa State is the real deal.

Winner: Iowa State

Elite Eight

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Iowa State

If L.J. Cason were available, I would take Michigan in this game. But Iowa State is just too good on the defensive end. The Cyclones are the best team in this region, and they'll get it done here.

Winner: Iowa State

FINAL FOUR

No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Illinois

Apparently I like surly coaches -- maybe that's why I'm going with Brad Underwood and Tom Izzo. These two are going to prepare their teams well, and it will be a great matchup of the nation's best offense in Illinois and a top-10 defense in Michigan State. Izzo hasn't been to the national championship game since his squad won in 2000 -- that changes this year.

Winner: Michigan State

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 2 Iowa State

Arizona hasn't been to the Final Four since 2001, but coach Tommy Lloyd won't be satisfied with just that. This Arizona team is good enough to compete for a national title, and it gets it done against Iowa State.

Winner: Arizona

National Championship

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 3 Michigan State

In the battle of droughts, the West will be won: Arizona wins its first championship in nearly 20 years.

Winner: Arizona