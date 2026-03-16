Watch March Madness 2026 on Disney+ Philippines

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Disney+ has announced the addition of March Madness - the celebrated NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments - to its live sports slate in the Philippines, marking an expansion of ESPN's global NCAA rights agreement onto the Disney+ platform.

March Madness is a yearly highlight in U.S. college basketball, featuring single-elimination tournaments with 68 teams each for the men's and women's championships. The event builds suspense from the opening rounds to the highly anticipated Final Four, culminating in the national championship games that determine the season's champions. The University of Florida Gators and University of Connecticut Huskies hold last year's men's and women's titles, respectively.

This expansion harnesses ESPN's long-standing NCAA rights portfolio - which includes more than 40 championship events - and reflects the integration of college sports across The Walt Disney Company platforms. With over three decades as the exclusive broadcaster of Women's March Madness, ESPN has driven sustained audience growth in the U.S. and internationally, and now brings that expertise to Disney+ across Europe and South Africa.

March Madness Live on Disney+ Schedules (all times PHT)

First Four: March 17-18

First round: March 19-20

Second round: March 21-22

Sweet 16: March 26-27

Elite Eight: March 28-29

Final Four: Saturday, April 4

- Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

National championship game: Monday, April 6

- Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

See the men's full schedule here

See the women's full schedule here