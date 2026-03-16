Alabama's Aden Holloway arrested, facing felony marijuana charges

Alabama star Aden Holloway was arrested Monday -- four days before the Crimson Tide begin play in the NCAA tournament -- and will face two felony drug charges, Tuscaloosa County police said.

Tuscaloosa County police spokesperson Stephanie Taylor said Holloway was arrested Monday morning and transported to the county jail after agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force searched a residence near Alabama's campus and "recovered more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash."

Police said Holloway will be charged with first-degree possession of marijuana-not for personal use, which is a Class C felony, and failure to affix a tax stamp, also a felony. His bond was set at $5,000, and he was released from jail at 10:45 a.m. local time.

Per Alabama law, the possession charge can carry a penalty of up to 10 years in jail and a fine of $15,000.

The University of Alabama issued a statement Monday afternoon saying it was "working to gather more information" and that Holloway "has been removed from campus pending further investigation by the UA Office of Student Conduct."

Holloway, a 6-foot-1 junior guard, scored 18 points last Friday in his team's loss to Ole Miss in the opening round of the SEC tournament. He has made 44% of his 3-point attempts this season for an Alabama squad that has the No. 3 offense in the country and earned the 4-seed in the Midwest Region.

Holloway is Alabama's second-leading scorer, averaging 16.8 points per game in 2025-26 for a team that has won nine of its past 11 games.

The Crimson Tide will play Hofstra in Tampa, Florida, on Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

ESPN's Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello contributed to this report.