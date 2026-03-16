Alabama's Aden Holloway 'removed from campus' after drug arrest

Alabama's Aden Holloway is no longer with the team, as the university announced that the star guard has been "removed from campus" in the wake of his drug arrest Monday morning.

Holloway, the No. 2 scorer for the Crimson Tide, will be off the team until he goes through the school's investigation process, which is conducted outside of the athletic department through the UA Office of Student Conduct.

The Crimson Tide, which have won nine of their past 11 games and have the No. 3 offense in the country, is a 4-seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA tournament and will play Hofstra in Friday's first round in Tampa, Florida.

Tuscaloosa County police spokesperson Stephanie Taylor said Holloway was arrested Monday morning after agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force searched a residence near Alabama's campus and "recovered more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash."

Police said Holloway will be charged with first-degree possession of marijuana-not for personal use, which is a Class C felony, and failure to affix a tax stamp. His bond was set at $5,000, and he was released from jail at 10:45 a.m. CT.

Per Alabama law, the possession charge can carry a penalty of up to 10 years in jail and a fine of $15,000.

Holloway, a 6-foot-1 junior, scored 18 points in Friday's loss to Ole Miss in the opening round of the SEC tournament. He averaged 16.8 points per game and made 44% of his 3-point attempts this season.

ESPN's Myron Medcalf contributed to this report.