Coach Aaron Fearne fired after Charlotte ends 17-17 season

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte 49ers fired head basketball coach Aaron Fearne on Tuesday after he went 47-51 in three seasons at the helm.

Charlotte was 17-17 this season and lost 86-64 to South Florida in the semifinals of the American conference tournament. The 49ers finished tied for fifth in the regular season standings with a 9-9 record.

After going 19-12 in Fearne's first season in 2023-24, the 49ers lost several players through the transfer portal and were 11-22 the following season.

Charlotte director of athletics Kevin White said "while difficult, making a head coaching change is necessary to allow for greater success."

White said a search for Fearne's replacement will begin immediately.