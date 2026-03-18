EMU hires Clemson assistant Billy Donlon to replace Stan Heath

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YPSILANTI, Mich. -- Eastern Michigan hired Clemson assistant Billy Donlon to coach its basketball team on Tuesday, a week after parting ways with Stan Heath.

Donlon will continue in his role a top assistant coach with the Tigers, an eighth-seeded team in the NCAA tournament with a first-round matchup against ninth-seeded Iowa on Friday.

He previously led Missouri-Kansas City and Wright State with a 155-133 record over nine seasons.

Donlon, who is from Northbrook, Illinois, was also an assistant coach at Michigan, Northwestern and UNC Wilmington, where he was a standout guard in the late 1990s.

Eastern Michigan was 10-21 overall and 4-14 in the Mid-American Conference this year, tying Western Michigan and Northern Illinois for last place. Heath, a former Eastern Michigan player and Michigan State assistant under Tom Izzo, had a 57-99 record over four seasons with the Eagles.