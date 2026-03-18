Mark sends Texas by NC State in NCAA tournament's First Four

Open Extended Reactions

DAYTON, Ohio -- Tramon Mark hit a fadeaway jumper from just inside the 3-point line with 1.1 seconds left, and Texas survived a late rally to beat NC State 68-66 on Tuesday night in a First Four matchup of power-conference teams that limped into March Madness.

Mark scored 17 points to lead the Longhorns (19-14), who had lost five of six entering the NCAA tournament. Texas moved into the bracket as the No. 11 seed in the West Region and will face sixth-seeded BYU on Thursday night in Portland, Oregon.

Coach Sean Miller's Longhorns led 62-53 on Chendall Weaver's two free throws with 2:56 left, but the Wolfpack (20-14) -- who also lost five of six before being sent to Dayton -- scored 10 points in a span of 1:12. Paul McNeil Jr. hit two 3s before Mark beat the shot clock with a fadeaway.

Darrion Williams connected from deep to get NC State to within one. The Wolfpack then forced a turnover by Dailyn Swain, and Tre Holloman made one of two free throws to tie it at 66-66.

Texas ran down most of the game clock before Mark connected from 19 feet, and NC State couldn't get a shot off before the buzzer.

It was Mark's fourth game-winner in the final 5 seconds of a game in his career. He finished with 17 points.

Men's Tournament Challenge Sign up now to play the #1 Men's bracket game for FREE! $125,000 in prizes.

Play Men's Tournament Challenge

Matas Vokietaitis scored 15 and Swain added 13 for the Longhorns. Weaver recorded his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Williams led the Wolfpack with 21 points. Quadir Copeland scored 16 and McNeil finished with 11.

It was the second meeting this season between the schools. Texas beat NC State 102-97 on Nov. 26 to claim fifth place in the Maui Invitational. Tuesday night's game was more of a defensive struggle.

The Longhorns built a 25-15 lead but then went scoreless over the final 4:06 of the first half. The Wolfpack finished the half on a 14-5 run to cut their deficit to 30-29 at halftime.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.