Sources: Belmont finalizing hire of Duke's Evan Bradds as coach

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Belmont is finalizing a deal with Duke assistant Evan Bradds to be the program's next head coach, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Bradds is a former Belmont star who was a two-time Ohio Valley Player of the Year during his time with the Bruins, and he finished his college playing career as the program's all-time leading scorer in Division I.

He will replace Casey Alexander, who was hired earlier this month at Kansas State.

After graduating in 2017, Bradds immediately moved into coaching as an assistant with the Maine Red Claws, the Boston Celtics' G League affiliate. He was promoted to the Celtics staff in 2018 under Brad Stevens and stayed there under Ime Udoka until Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy hired him in 2022.

Duke hired him from the NBA last May, citing Bradds' reputation and background in player development.

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"Evan brings an unbelievable basketball mind, NBA player development experience and a unique ability to build meaningful relationships with players -- something that's core to our culture," coach Jon Scheyer said at the time of his hire. "His experience, vision and forward-thinking approach will help keep Duke at the forefront of college basketball. We're excited for what's ahead."

Bradds is expected to stay with Duke through the remainder of the NCAA tournament. The overall No. 1 seed in the field, the Blue Devils open the tournament against Siena on Thursday.