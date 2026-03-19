Men's March Madness live tracker: Updates from Thursday's first round

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More than 130 days have passed since the 2025-26 men's college basketball season tipped off.

It has been a season of captivating storylines, from the dominance of the freshman class to Miami (Ohio)'s perfect regular-season run -- and it's about to get even better.

The first round of the 2026 NCAA tournament has finally arrived, with 16 games tipping off Thursday:

(9) TCU vs. (8) Ohio State: 12:15

(13) Troy vs. (4) Nebraska: 12:40

(11) South Florida vs. (6) Louisville: 1:30

(12) High Point vs. (5) Wisconsin: 1:50

(16) Siena vs. (1) Duke: 2:50

(12) McNeese vs. (5) Vanderbilt: 3:15

(14) North Dakota State vs. (3) Michigan State: 4:05

(13) Hawai'i vs. (4) Arkansas: 4:25

(11) VCU vs. (6) North Carolina: 6:50

(16) Howard vs. (1) Michigan: 7:10

(11) Texas vs. (6) BYU: 7:25

(10) Texas A&M vs. (7) Saint Mary's: 7:35

(14) Penn vs. (3) Illinois: 9:25

(9) Saint Louis vs. (8) Georgia: 9:45

(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Gonzaga: 10

(15) Idaho vs. (2) Houston: 10:10

ESPN reporters are on-site, from Buffalo to Portland, to give you a real-time look at the Madness. Follow along as they and the rest of the staff track all the live action.