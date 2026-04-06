Men's college basketball coaching changes for 2026-27

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The 2025-26 men's college basketball season is ending, but the coaching carousel continues to spin. In an era of revenue sharing and NIL, coaches now seem to have less runway to build a successful program. Fifty jobs opened before the national title game was played, with 44 of them filled to date.

We'll track all the coaching changes this offseason here.

Former coach: Eric Duft (March 12)

New coach: Kaleb Canales (April 3)

Canales has experience at every level of basketball, including 15 years as an NBA assistant coach. He spent five years with the Portland Trail Blazers from 2008 to 2013, including a stint as the interim head coach in 2012. During his time with the Blazers, Canales overlapped with Damian Lillard, the Weber State legend who is now the general manager of the Wildcats' men's program.

Duft transitioned into a new role as the president of basketball operations and development for the men's program after four seasons as head coach. During that span, he went 50-49.

Former coach: Kahil Fennell (March 20)

New coach: Brandon Chambers (April 3)

Fennell is leaving the Vaqueros to take over the program at Western Michigan. He led UTRGV to its best conference record in program history: 14-8 in the Southland (19-14 overall), good enough for a third-place finish.

Chambers is a former assistant coach who has been to nine straight NCAA tournaments with NC State, McNeese, Texas Southern, LSU and VCU. He has worked under head coaches Will Wade, Johnny Jones, Eric Musselman and Shaka Smart.

Former coach: Gerry McNamara (March 22)

New coach: Nevada Smith (April 1)

Incoming coach Smith was most recently on Shaka Smart's staff at Marquette for five seasons, which was preceded by time as an assistant at Texas, and as head coach of two G League teams -- the Miami Heat-affiliated Sioux Falls Skyforce and the Houston Rockets-affiliated Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He has also been a head coach at the Division III level.

McNamara left Siena to lead his alma mater Syracuse after Adrian Autry was fired.

Former coach: John Andrzejek (April 1)

Andrzejek stepped down from his position, citing the school's shifted priorities in a post on social media. He had joined the Camels last offseason after two years as an assistant at Florida. In his sole season at Campbell, he amassed a 16-18 overall record and an 8-10 record in CAA play. He will join Louisville as associate head coach, serving under coach Pat Kelsey.

Former coach: Ben Jacobson (March 30)

New coach: Kyle Green (April 1)

Jacobson left Northern Iowa, where he has spent the entirety of his head coaching career to date, to take over at Utah State. In 20 seasons in Cedar Falls, he has won 397 games and appeared in five NCAA tournaments -- including when the No. 9-seeded Panthers upset 1-seed Kansas and made a Sweet 16 run in 2010.

Green, who has had three stints as an assistant at Northern Iowa, will return to the Panthers as head coach after spending the past five years on Iowa State's staff. Green was an assistant at Northern Iowa under Greg McDermott 2001-03 and from 2006 to 2011 and 2012-21 under Jacobson. He was the head coach at Division III Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2011-12. He was on Jacobson's staff the year the Panthers upset the Jayhawks.

Former coach: George Ivory (March 31)

Ivory was informed he would not return as head coach next season. Since being hired in March 2022, he compiled an overall record of 12-118. Ivory is an alum of MVSU and also served as an assistant before leaving to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff for 13 seasons.

Former coach: John Groce (March 30)

New coach: Dustin Ford (March 30)

Groce is leaving Akron after nine seasons to take over at Charleston. He went 197-94 across that span. He took the Zips to four NCAA tournament berths in the past five years, winning just one MAC regular-season title in that span but going a remarkable 13-1 in conference tournament games. He was previously a coach at Illinois and Ohio.

Ford, who had been on Groce's staffs across Ohio, Illinois and Akron, will take over at Akron.

Former coach: Will Wade (March 26)

New coach: Justin Gainey (March 30)

Gainey, who has been on the coaching staff at Tennessee for the past five seasons -- including four as associate head coach -- will return to take over the Wolfpack. He had previously played at NC State from 1996 to 2000 and served as an administrative coordinator 2006-08. He has also had assistant coaching stints at Elon, Appalachian State, Santa Clara, Arizona and Marquette.

Wade is leaving NC State after just one season to return to LSU, where he had coached from 2017 to 2022, before being fired before the 2022 NCAA tournament amid an NCAA probe that left the program with significant sanctions. He had led the Wolfpack to an 18-6 overall record, 9-2 in the ACC, this season. The Wolfpack made the NCAA tournament as a First Four team, ultimately falling to Texas.

Former coach: Chris Mack (March 25)

New coach: John Groce (March 30)

Groce went 197-94 across nine seasons at Akron. He took the Zips to four NCAA tournament berths in the past five years, winning just one MAC regular-season title in that span but going a remarkable 13-1 in conference tournament games. He was also previously a head coach at Illinois and Ohio.

Mack leaves Charleston -- where he went 45-20 over the past two seasons -- to take over at South Florida after Bryan Hodgson departed for Providence. Mack has a career record of 323-153 over 15 seasons, including a dozen 20-win seasons and nine NCAA tournament appearances across stints at Louisville and Xavier.

Former coach: Jerrod Calhoun (March 23)

New coach: Ben Jacobson (March 30)

Jacobson is moving to Utah State after 20 years at Northern Iowa, a span that has included five NCAA tournament appearances and a famous upset of 1-seed Kansas by the 9-seeded Panthers in 2010. He won 397 games at Northern Iowa.

Calhoun, who belongs to the Bob Huggins coaching tree, is taking over his alma mater, Cincinnati. In two years at Utah State, Calhoun went 55-15, leading the Aggies to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances and a sweep of the Mountain West regular-season and conference tournament championships this season. Before taking over at Utah State in 2024, Calhoun spent seven seasons as the head coach at Youngstown State. He has also coached at the D-II level (Fairmont State).

Former coach: Mo Williams (March 30)

Williams is joining Mark Pope's staff at Kentucky after four seasons helming Jackson State. He went 47-25 in SWAC play in that span and reached the championship game of the conference tournament last season. His son Mason, a four-star recruit, recently committed to the Wildcats.

Former coach: Mark Schmidt (March 7)

New coach: Mike MacDonald (March 30)

Schmidt, who had led the Bonnies for 19 seasons, is retiring after this season. He led the program to three NCAA tournament appearances and two Atlantic 10 regular-season titles. Overall, Schmidt went 341-253 during his time in Olean, New York. He is the career wins leader in St. Bonaventure men's basketball history.

MacDonald, who most recently coached at D-II program Daemen University, has won more than 500 games as a college coach, including going 61-3 the past two seasons. He is the only coach in college basketball history to win more than 100 games across D-I, D-II and D-III. He had prior stops at Canisius and Division III Medaille.

Former coach: Dave McLaughlin (March 10)

New coach: Brett MacConnell (March 30)

McLaughlin leaves after 10 seasons at Dartmouth -- one of which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Green finished 11-16 overall (5-9 Ivy League) this season. They had gone 87-161 overall (41-84 Ivy League) during McLaughlin's tenure.

MacConnell is a former Stanford assistant who also worked for a dozen years as a Princeton assistant, including playing a key role in building the Tigers' Sweet 16 team in 2023.

Former coach: Rick Croy (March 30)

Croy is joining Randy Bennett's new staff at Arizona State. He had spent the past 13 years at Cal Baptist, leading the Lancers to a school-record 25 wins this season, their first WAC tournament title and a No. 13 seed in the NCAA tournament. He previously spent three seasons at St. Mary's as the lead assistant to Bennett. He has a 275-137 overall record as a head coach.

Former coach: Tony Madlock (March 29)

Madlock stepped down from his role to return to Memphis as an associate head coach -- he had previously been on Penny Hardaway's staff from 2018 to 2021. He had a 51-80 overall record across four seasons at Alabama State, which crucially included winning 20 games in 2024-25, including an NCAA tournament First Four game.

Former coach: Scott Cross (March 20)

New coach: Adam Howard (March 28)

Howard is another NC State assistant making the jump up to a head coaching job. Howard spent three years at Nebraska on Fred Hoiberg's staff before joining Will Wade at NC State. Howard has also spent significant time on the staffs of Sun Belt coaches: at Troy under then-coach Phil Cunningham (2016-18), at South Alabama (2018-22) under Richie Riley.

Cross is taking over the head coaching job at Georgia Tech after leading Troy to back-to-back NCAA men's basketball tournaments and back-to-back Sun Belt regular-season championships. He has won 350 career Division I games over 19 seasons as a head coach at UT Arlington and Troy.

Former coach: Matt McMahon (March 26)

New coach: Will Wade (March 26)

Wade returns to LSU after four seasons away. He had spent five seasons as the head coach of the Tigers from 2017 to 2022, leading them to three NCAA tournaments, including the program's first SEC regular-season title in a decade in 2019 and an overall record of 105-51. He was suspended as the Tigers' coach for the 2019 NCAA tournament and fired before the 2022 NCAA tournament amid an NCAA probe that left the program with significant sanctions. He was hired at McNeese in 2023 and immediately took the Cowboys to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2002. Wade won 58 games in two seasons at McNeese, going 36-2 in conference play and advancing to a pair of NCAA tournaments, including an upset of 5-seed Clemson in the first round last year. Wade left for NC State and this past season led the Wolfpack to an 18-6 overall record, 9-2 in the ACC. The Wolfpack ultimately were a bubble team and fell in the First Four to Texas.

McMahon, who was hired to be Wade's replacement in 2022, went 60-70 in four years, including a 17-55 record in SEC play.

Former coach: Earl Grant (March 8)

New coach: Luke Murray (March 26)

Murray will take over at Boston College after finishing his fourth season as an assistant coach at UConn. He is considered one of the architects of the Huskies' title-winning offensive system, winning championships with them in 2023 and 2024. He also served as an assistant at Louisville and Xavier under Chris Mack, under Dan Hurley when he was at Rhode Island, and at Towson and Quinnipiac.

Earl Grant was fired after five seasons. He went 11-20 (4-14 ACC) this season. Overall during his tenure, he was 72-92, with a winning record in only one season.

Former coach: Ed Schilling (March 9)

New coach: Griff Aldrich (March 26)

Schilling had a 22-45, 8-28 WCC record in two years with the Waves. He was previously a head coach at Wright State (1997-2003) and also served as an assistant under Bryce Drew at Grand Canyon.

Aldrich is the former associate head coach at Virginia and is perhaps best known for leading Longwood to a pair of NCAA tournaments as a head coach, going 127-100 in seven years there. He's a Virginia law school graduate who spent 16 years working in the private sector in law and business.

Former coach: Bryan Hodgson (March 22)

New coach: Chris Mack (March 25)

Hodgson is taking over Providence after leading the Bulls to a 25-9 record, a bid to the NCAA tournament and the American regular-season and postseason titles in his lone season at USF. Before South Florida, he was the head coach at Arkansas State, going 45-28 in two seasons. He is a former assistant for Nate Oats at Alabama and Buffalo.

Mack went 45-20 over the past two seasons at Charleston. He has a career record of 323-153 over 15 seasons of head coaching, including at Louisville and Xavier.

Former coach: Thad Matta (March 16)

New coach: Ronald Nored (March 25)

Matta announced his retirement after 20 seasons leading Division I programs. The 58-year-old finishes his career with a 502-223 record and 13 NCAA tournament appearances. In between his two stints at Butler -- 2001-02 and then 2022-26 -- Matta established himself as one of the most consistent head coaches in the country. He led Xavier to three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight run in 2004, and guided the Buckeyes to nine NCAA tournaments in 13 seasons. Matta will remain with Butler as special assistant to the president and athletic director.

Nored is a former Butler player who played under then-head coach Brad Stevens and went to back-to-back NCAA championship games in 2010 and 2011, as well as a third tournament appearance. He's the Bulldogs' career leader in games played (143) and postseason games played (16) and was twice named Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year, when the Bulldogs were part of that conference. He has been an assistant across the college, G League and NBA levels, most recently on the staff of the Atlanta Hawks.

Former coach: Hubert Davis (March 24)

Davis was fired after five seasons as head coach in Chapel Hill. He went 125-54 overall, winning 69.8% of games. His tenure included a national championship game appearance in 2022, a 1-seed in 2024 and winning the ACC Coach of the Year. It also, however, included becoming the first preseason No. 1 team to miss the NCAA tournament in 2023, as well as a controversial inclusion in the 2025 NCAA tournament as a First Four team. Davis was formerly an assistant under Roy Williams and played for Dean Smith in Chapel Hill.

Read more: Intel on the biggest open coaching jobs

Former coach: Phil Cunningham (March 9)

New coach: Ryan Cross (March 24)

Cunningham was fired after one year and a 4-28 overall record. He had been an assistant with the program the previous year.

Cross, a former associate head coach and assistant coach at UAB, is returning to ULM -- where he had spent eight years as an assistant -- to lead the Warhawks. He has worked under Andy Kennedy and Keith Richard and has experience at the high school and junior college levels.

Former coach: Bobby Hurley (March 11)

New coach: Randy Bennett (March 23)

Hurley led the Sun Devils to three NCAA tournaments, including two straight in 2018 and 2019, but finished this season 17-16 (7-11 in the Big 12). He was 185-167 overall in 11 seasons at Arizona State, leaving as the second-winningest coach in program history behind Ned Wulk.

Bennett leaves Saint Mary's -- where he spent 25 seasons as head coach -- to return to his home state and take over the Sun Devils. Under Bennett, the Gaels went to 12 NCAA tournaments, won at least a share of four straight regular-season titles and won at least 20 games in 18 of the past 19 seasons.

Former coach: Greg McDermott (March 23)

New coach: Alan Huss (March 23)

Huss was named coach-in-waiting last season after he rejoined the Creighton staff. He had been part of McDermott's coaching staff for six seasons before taking the head coaching job at High Point in 2023. He led the Panthers to a 56-15 record, including an NCAA tournament appearance.

McDermott stepped down at the end of the season after having won 365 games in 16 years at Creighton. He has a career record of 514-319 over 25 Division I seasons, including the 2023 Elite Eight and 13 overall NCAA tournaments while the head coach at Northern Iowa, Iowa State and Creighton. He was also responsible for the Bluejays' seamless transition from the MVC to the Big East, leading Creighton to the Big East regular-season championship in the 2019-20 season and records of .500 or above in Big East play in 11 of 13 seasons in the league.

Former coach: Wes Miller (March 13)

New coach: Jerrod Calhoun (March 23)

Calhoun was most recently the head coach at Utah State, leading the Aggies to the NCAA tournament's second round this season. He spent two years with the program, going 55-15 and leading the Aggies to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances as well as a sweep of the Mountain West regular-season and conference tournament championships this season. Before taking over at Utah State in 2024, Calhoun spent seven seasons as the head coach at Youngstown State. He went 118-106 during his time there, including a regular-season championship in 2022-23. Calhoun becomes the fourth consecutive coach at Utah State to leave for another job after an NCAA tournament appearance and three or fewer seasons in charge of the Aggies. Calhoun graduated from Cincinnati and began his coaching career as a student assistant under Bob Huggins.

Calhoun replaces Miller, who was fired after five seasons at the helm. The Bearcats failed to go to the NCAA tournament in any of Miller's five seasons, during which he went 100-74 overall (41-51 Big 12). Cincy finished this season with an 18-15 record.

Former coach: Randy Bennett (March 23)

New coach: Mickey McConnell (March 23)

Bennett leaves Saint Mary's after 25 seasons at the helm and an 589-228 overall record. He is largely responsible for helping to develop one of the fiercest rivalries in college basketball, with Gonzaga in the WCC. He will be the next head coach at Arizona State.

McConnell was promoted from associate head coach as Bennett's replacement. He played for Bennett from 2007 to 2011 and has been on the Gaels' coaching staff since 2019.

Former coach: Aaron Fearne (March 17)

New coach: Wes Miller (March 23)

Miller was most recently head coach at Cincinnati but was fired after five seasons and no NCAA tournament appearances, despite winning 20 games in 2022-23 and 2023-24 and finishing 9-9 in Big 12 play this season. He coached at UNC Greensboro before Cincinnati and took the Spartans to two NCAA tournaments.

Fearne was fired after the 49ers went 47-51 in his three seasons at the helm. Charlotte was 17-17 this season and lost 86-64 to South Florida in the semifinals of the American conference tournament. The 49ers finished tied for fifth in the regular-season standings with a 9-9 record.

Former coach: Kim English (March 5)

New coach: Bryan Hodgson (March 22)

Hodgson is taking over Providence after leading the Bulls to a 25-9 record, a bid to the NCAA tournament and the American regular-season and postseason titles in his lone season at USF. Before South Florida, he was the head coach at Arkansas State, going 45-28 in two seasons. He is a former assistant for Nate Oats at Alabama and Buffalo.

English was fired after three seasons and a 48-52 overall record, including back-to-back losing seasons in 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Former coach: Adrian Autry (March 11)

New coach: Gerry McNamara (March 22)

Autry was fired after

Former coach: Damon Stoudamire (March 8)

New coach: Scott Cross (March 20)

Cross, a former head coach at Troy, led the Trojans to back-to-back NCAA tournaments and back-to-back Sun Belt regular-season championships. He has three career NCAA tournament appearances, including a first-round loss to Nebraska this year. He has won 350 career Division I games over 19 seasons as a head coach at UT Arlington (225-161) and Troy.

Stoudamire was fired after a 12-game losing streak to close the 2025-26 season left Georgia Tech with an 11-20 record and a last-place 2-16 mark in the ACC. Stoudamire went 42-55 over three seasons with the program.

Former coach: Mike Scott, interim (Feb. 26)

New coach: Todd Lee (March 20)

Lee, an assistant who had worked under Eric Musselman at both Arkansas and USC for the past four years, will step into the role vacated by former interim coach Mike Scott. Lee gained head coaching experience at South Dakota, where over four seasons (2018-22) he went 66-52. He won 20 games in 2019-20 and earned Summit League Coach of the Year honors after the 2020-21 season.

Scott had taken over the program in September after Rod Barnes resigned, following allegations of trafficking women against former assistant coach Kevin Mays. Scott led the Roadrunners to an 8-24 season (2-18 Big West).

Former coach: Jeremy Ballard (March 11)

New coach: Joey Cantens (March 20)

Cantens comes over to Division I coaching from junior college Daytona State. He averaged 27.5 wins his last four years there and brings a 120-40 record over five seasons.

Ballard was fired after eight seasons and a 113-141 overall record.

Former coach: Dwayne Stephens (March 8)

New coach: Kahil Fennell (March 20)

Former coach: Darrell Walker (March 6)

New coach: Travis Ford (March 19)

Ford, a former Kentucky and Missouri player, is best known as the coach of Oklahoma State (2008-16), which he took to the NCAA tournament five times, including three of his final four years there. More recently, he was at Saint Louis, where he went 146-109 over eight seasons. He led the Billikens to one NCAA tournament in that span and four 20-win seasons.

Walker was fired after a 113-133 record over eight years at Little Rock. Despite being picked as the preseason favorite to win the Ohio Valley, the Trojans finished 12-20 overall and 9-11 in the OVC.

Former coach: Michael Lewis (March 7)

New coach: Chris Capko (March 19)

SMU assistant Chris Capko will replace Michael Lewis, who was fired after four seasons -- including three straight under .500. The Cardinals missed the MAC tournament this year after going 12-19 (7-11 MAC) and were 61-64 overall.

Capko previously spent 10 years as an assistant to Andy Enfield, first at USC (2016-24) and then at SMU (2024-26). The Trojans signed eight consecutive top-30 recruiting classes during Capko's eight seasons as an assistant coach in Los Angeles. He helped the Mustangs to a 24-11 season and the top seed in the NIT in 2024-25 and to an NCAA tournament appearance as a First Four team in 2025-26.

Former coach: Joe Scott (Feb. 20)

New coach: Joe Crispin (March 18)

Crispin, a Penn State assistant, takes over a Falcons program that struggled this season, going 3-29, and hasn't been to the NCAA tournament since 2005-06. Crispin was the assistant to the Penn State head coach since 2023. Before that, he was the head coach at Division III Rowan University, where he went 114-54.

Scott and Air Force parted ways a month after he had been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation into the treatment of cadet-athletes. This was Scott's second go-around with the program. He had led the program from 1999 to 2004, then returned to take over the program again in 2020. He guided the Falcons the Mountain West title and the NCAA tournament in 2004, but in his six seasons since returning, he went 15-78 in league play.

Former coach: Casey Alexander (March 12)

New coach: Evan Bradds (March 18)

Duke assistant Bradds has been tapped to take over Belmont after Alexander left the program to take the open job at Kansas State. Bradds will take over after the NCAA tournament.

Bradds is a former Belmont star who was a two-time Ohio Valley Player of the Year during his time with the Bruins, and he finished his college playing career as the program's all-time leading scorer in Division I. Bradds had joined Duke coach Jon Scheyer's staff last May after eight years as an assistant in the NBA.

Alexander had been at Belmont, his alma mater, since 2019, going 166-60 overall. He won three regular-season championships, although the Bruins never played in the NCAA tournament with him at the helm. He also helped transition the program from the Ohio Valley Conference to the Missouri Valley Conference.

Former coach: Rashon Burno (March 7)

New coach: Matt Majkrzak (March 17)

Majkrzak makes the jump from Division II program Northern Michigan, where he spent the past seven years. He amassed a 136-73 overall record, including a 28-7 mark this season, and averaged 24 wins through his tenure. He also led Northern Michigan to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) regular-season titles in 2024 and 2026 along with GLIAC tournament titles in 2023 and 2025. The program went to four consecutive NCAA Division II tournaments.

Burno was fired after five seasons. Although he showed signs of improvement in his first two years and finished sixth in the MAC, the Huskies went a combined 6-30 in MAC play over the past two seasons.

Former coach: Stan Heath (March 8)

New coach: Billy Donlon (March 17)

Donlon most recently served as an assistant at Clemson, and has served as an assistant at other programs, including Michigan, Northwestern and UNC Wilmington, where he was a standout guard in the late 1990s. He also previously led Missouri-Kansas City and Wright State, with a 155-133 record over nine seasons.

Heath was fired after taking the Eagles to a 10-21 overall (4-14 MAC) finish this season, tying with Western Michigan and Northern Illinois for last place. A former Eastern Michigan player, he had a 57-99 record over four seasons with the Eagles.

Former coach: Mike Jones (March 9)

New coach: Jerod Haase (March 17)

Former coach: Alvin Brooks (March 3)

New coach: Jordan Fee (March 14)

Fee arrives at Lamar after two seasons on the coaching staff at Florida Atlantic. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Division II Gannon and at Nova Southeastern. He won a Division II national championship with Nova Southeastern, then took Gannon from a program that posted a 3-23 (.115) overall record the season before his arrival to winning 32 games while leading Division II in scoring (100.4 PPG) and advancing to the 2024 Division II Elite Eight.

Brooks was fired after finishing the season 12-19 (7-15 Southland). He had served as Lamar's head coach for five seasons.

Former coach: Jerome Tang (Feb. 15)

New coach: Casey Alexander (March 12)

Alexander was hired away from Belmont, which he led to the MVC regular-season title this season, winning 26 games before losing in the conference tournament quarterfinals. Alexander went 166-60 in seven seasons at Belmont, his alma mater, and won three regular-season championships. He also helped transition the program from the Ohio Valley Conference to the Missouri Valley Conference. He has won at least 20 games in 10 consecutive seasons.

Tang was fired by the program for cause, with sources telling ESPN there is language in Tang's contract that references any activity that brings "public disrepute, embarrassment, ridicule" to Kansas State. At the time of his firing, the Wildcats had won just one game in Big 12 play this season. Tang led Kansas State to the Elite Eight in his first season, winning 26 games -- the program's most since Bruce Weber's first season in 2013. The Wildcats couldn't continue the momentum of Tang's first season, though, struggling in Big 12 play and missing the NCAA tournament in Year 2 and then finishing 16-17 last season. Tang is disputing the decision.

Former coach: Billy Gillispie (Feb. 27)

New coach: Eric Haut (March 12)

Former coach: John Pelphrey (March 3)

New coach: Tobin Anderson (March 12)

Former coach: Wayne Tinkle (Feb. 26)

New coach: Justin Joyner (March 11)

Former coach: Steve Lavin (Feb. 18)

New coach: JR Blount (March 9)

Former coach: Bobby Kennen, interim (March 8)

New coach: Bobby Kennen (March 8)

Kennen had the interim tag removed from his position after one season. He was appointed interim coach on May 22, 2025, after then-head coach Matthew Driscoll accepted a job as the associate head coach on Jerome Tang's staff at Kansas State. The Ospreys finished second to last in the ASUN this season, at 7-25 overall (5-13 in league play). Kennen has been associated with the program for 17 seasons.

Former coach: Marvin Menzies (Jan. 12)

New coach: Mark Turgeon (Feb. 1)

Turgeon, a Kansas native who played and coached for the Jayhawks, joins the Roos after a recent stint as head coach at Maryland. During his decade in College Park, he led the Terrapins to five NCAA tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 run in 2016.

Menzies, who was hired in 2022 to replace Billy Donlon, was fired after four seasons with an overall record of 44-84 (22-44 Summit League).