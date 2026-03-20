Duke 'hopeful' Patrick Ngongba II can return in 2nd round

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GREENVILLE, S.C. -- After nearly three weeks on the sideline with a foot injury, Duke big man Patrick Ngongba II could be back in the lineup for the Blue Devils' second-round game against TCU on Saturday.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer said he's "hopeful" Ngongba will play, although he said the sophomore still had some hurdles to clear during Friday's practice and overnight recovery.

"He needs to practice," Scheyer said. "He needs to just be on the floor and move the way that he needs to be successful. He's been ramping up and doing a really good job. We just want to make sure he's feeling right to play at a high level -- not just to be out there, but to be him."

Assuming Ngongba is fit to return, Scheyer said he is eager to get his center on the court as much as possible.

With Ngongba and guard Caleb Foster out with injuries the past few weeks, Duke has managed with a seven-man rotation, playing several key players -- including Cameron Boozer -- out of position to fill gaps. Ngongba, who is averaging 10.7 points, six rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, would free Boozer to be less of a rim protector as Duke looks to advance to the Sweet 16.

Ngongba hasn't played since March 2 against NC State.

"We want Pat to be out there as much as he can," Scheyer said. "He's a game changer for our team. He's one of the most impactful players in the country. ... I'm sure there will be some plays that he hasn't played in a little while. I hate to call it rust, but I'm sure some things that he has to work through. But at the end of the day, he just changes the dynamic of our team where other guys aren't playing out of position as much. We're able to get a better rotation. And you have a guy who's a big-time rim threat. His passing, his pick-and-roll defense, his rim protection, he does a lot for our team that changes the dynamic of who we are."

"Again, we've done a great job of managing without him, stepping up. We have had seven really good players that have managed, but we need to become complete. That's the thing that we want to do.

Getting back to something approaching full health is one key for the Blue Devils' title run, but simply playing with the right energy and emotion is another, players said Friday after watching film of a narrow opening-round escape against 16-seed Siena.

Several Duke players lamented a lack of energy and a poor approach early in the game against the Saints -- a game the Blue Devils trailed by 11 at the half.

That won't happen again, Scheyer said.

"You have to go into this thing as the aggressors," Scheyer said. "That's why we've been really good and we've had the year that we've had. For us it's all about getting back to ourselves, nothing other than doing what we've done, defending, rebounding, the whole thing. Our talk and energy, I can tell you it will be back tomorrow. I know these guys, and it will be back the way it needs to be."