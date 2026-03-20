Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson hurt early in NCAA tournament

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All-American forward Joshua Jefferson had to be helped from the floor after hurting his left ankle in the opening minutes of No. 2 seed Iowa State's first-round NCAA tournament game against No. 15 seed Tennessee State on Friday.

Jefferson was immediately taken up the tunnel and into a nearby X-ray room to have his ankle examined. He was seen coming out about 10 minutes later on crutches, though the exact nature and extent of the injury remained unclear.

Iowa State said he was doubtful to return.

The Cyclones' second-leading scorer and top rebounder did not appear to be touched as he drove the lane for an open layup. But his 240-pound body came down on his left ankle as it turned beneath him, and Jefferson immediately dropped to the floor in front of the Iowa State bench as a hush came over a crowd filled with Cyclones fans.

Jefferson slammed the floor twice with his hand as trainers came out to see him. They eventually helped him off the floor.

The 6-foot-9 Jefferson, who is averaging 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, was a second-team AP All-American this season, missing out on the first team by a single point in voting. He has been one of the veteran leaders for Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger and a Cyclones team that has high hopes of making its first Final Four since 1944.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.