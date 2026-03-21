Purdue's Smith breaks Hurley's NCAA career assists record

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ST LOUIS -- Purdue senior guard Braden Smith became the NCAA's all-time assists leader Friday night, reaching 1,077 for his career to break Duke great Bobby Hurley's record during the Boilermakers' first-round NCAA tournament game against Queens University.

Smith passed Hurley with his second assist of the night, a bounce pass to senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn that set up a bucket that led to a foul in the first half.

When the record-breaking moment finally came, the Purdue fans who made the trip to St. Louis were ready, erupting as soon as the assist was charted on the videoboard hanging over the floor at Enterprise Center.

During the next media timeout, Smith's record was announced by the public address announcer, prompting another ovation. Several Boilermakers fans also hoisted a sign that said Smith was the new assists king.

Smith was an All-Big Ten first-team selection for the third straight year and is a finalist for the Cousy Award, which is given to the nation's top point guard. Smith is also the only player in NCAA history to have at least 1,500 points, 1,000 assists and 500 rebounds.