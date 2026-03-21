Men's March Madness: Previews for all of Saturday's games

The second round of the madness is here! After two thrilling days of upsets, buzzer-beaters and star performances, the second round gets going Saturday with 16 teams vying to make it to the Sweet 16.

Will Duke turn things around after its tough start against Siena? Could VCU continue its Cinderella run? Before the games tip off, our ESPN college basketball analysts have you covered with a key to winning the game for every team.

Make sure to come back as the games get underway for live updates from the second round.

12:10 p.m., CBS

How Michigan can advance to the Sweet 16: The Wolverines can advance if they use their size on offense and subdue a unique Saint Louis offense. Michigan had early struggles as Kenny Blakeney's Howard team focused on Yaxel Lendeborg (nine points) and used a zone to keep the Wolverines out of the lane. It didn't work for the whole game because Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. -- who had 40 points combined -- played over the top of it while continuing to score from the perimeter to seal the win. Saint Louis doesn't have the size to defend Michigan at any position. On offense, the Billikens could be forced to camp out at the 3-point line because the Wolverines won't give them a lot of room to operate in the paint. If Michigan hits its 3s, dominates inside and defends a versatile Saint Louis offense, the Wolverines should advance to the Sweet 16. -- Myron Medcalf

How Saint Louis can advance to the Sweet 16: Saint Louis is an efficient offensive operation, shooting around 59% inside the arc and around 40% from 3. That's what the Billikens will need to get a win over a Michigan team with just three losses this season. They'll have to be good on the perimeter and around the rim as they were against Georgia with 66 points in the paint. But how? They'll have to attack Michigan's big men, especially Aday Mara, on ball screens, which is what Duke did down the stretch of its win over Michigan this season. Saint Louis has six players who have made at least 37% of their 3-point attempts this season. The Billikens can advance if they exhaust Michigan's frontcourt with an inside-outside game that keeps the Wolverines guessing and plays their best defense of the season to protect the rim against one of America's biggest frontcourts. Easier said than done. -- Medcalf

2:45 p.m., CBS

How Michigan State can advance to the Sweet 16: Michigan State's biggest edge against North Dakota State was its dominant frontcourt, with Carson Cooper, Jaxon Kohler, Coen Carr and Cam Ward combining for 62 points and 24 rebounds. That will also be where the Spartans will need to win against Louisville. Despite having plenty of size and depth up front, the Cardinals struggled on the defensive glass against South Florida, and Michigan State is one of the top-10 offensive rebounding teams in the country. The Spartans should be able to have success in that area against the Cardinals. Jeremy Fears Jr. will be the key -- he didn't score the ball well against North Dakota State and turned it over a season-high four times, but he'll be able to get downhill and put pressure on Louisville. -- Jeff Borzello