Men's March Madness Saturday takeaways: How Michigan won

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Which teams are moving on to the Sweet 16?

ESPN reporters across the country are recapping how each second-round game is decided Saturday.

How Michigan won: Led by Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan pulled away in the second half of its game against Saint Louis to advance to its 16th Sweet 16 with a 95-72 win. While the Billikens kept up with the Wolverines in the first half and early in the second, Michigan's shooting (55.7% from the field) and defense forced Saint Louis to take a significant number of 3s, but it struggled to make them fall, going 10-for-32 from deep. Billikens center Robbie Avila went 3-for-10 from the perimeter but had five assists and left the court to "Robbie" cheers.

The Wolverines had nine blocks, their most in an NCAA tournament game since blocks were first tracked in 1985-86, and outrebounded the Billikens 42-27. Lendeborg scored 25 points and became the first Michigan player with 25-plus points and no turnovers in an NCAA tournament game since Glen Rice (1989). Michigan is now the first Big Ten team to record back-to-back NCAA tournament games with 90-plus points since title-winning 1989 Michigan. -- Alaina Getzenberg