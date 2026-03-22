Kansas' Samis Calderon back with team after father's death

SAN DIEGO -- Kansas freshman forward Samis Calderon rejoined the Jayhawks after the death of his father this week, coach Bill Self said Saturday.

Calderon flew with the Jayhawks to San Diego for the men's NCAA tournament Wednesday, but immediately got back on a plane to go to El Paso, Texas, that night.

Calderon did not arrive in time before the death of his father, Luis, who was "very, very sick," according to Self.

"That's so hard for anybody at any age to go through, let alone a youngster," Self said. "I know he's heartbroken. But he came back and is with us now, and we'll certainly do our best to hold him and prop him up and do everything we can to support him."

Calderon was born in Brazil, and he has represented the nation internationally. Before joining the Jayhawks, he spent two seasons in the Overtime Elite league in Atlanta. He also graduated from the NBA Academy Latin America in Mexico City.

The 6-foot-8 Calderon arrived as part of Kansas' 2025 recruiting class and played in 16 games as a reserve this season, averaging 4.1 minutes per game and scoring six total points. According to the Jayhawks' website, Calderon chose the No. 6 jersey because his father wore the number when he was a basketball player.

Fourth-seeded Kansas beat Cal Baptist 68-60 in its March Madness opener Friday. The Jayhawks face St. John's on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16.