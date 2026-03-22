Vanderbilt's heave rims out, sending Nebraska to Sweet 16

Braden Frager scores the go-ahead basket for Nebraska in the final seconds, while Tyler Tanner's heave almost drops as the Cornhuskers outlast the Commodores. (0:32)

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OKLAHOMA CITY -- Braden Frager made a driving layup with 2.2 seconds left, and Nebraska advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time, outlasting Vanderbilt 74-72 in a scintillating second-round NCAA tournament game Saturday night when Tyler Tanner's heave from beyond half court rimmed out at the buzzer.

Frager finished with 15 points, and Pryce Sandfort also scored 15 for the fourth-seeded Cornhuskers (28-6), who had never won a March Madness game until beating Troy two days ago. Nebraska advances to the South Region semifinals in Houston, where it will face either top-seeded Florida or ninth-seeded Iowa on Thursday.

Tanner scored 27 points, and Tyler Nickel added 16 for No. 5 seed Vanderbilt (25-9), which was trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2007.

Rienk Mast added 13 points for the Huskers. Sam Hoiberg, coach Fred Hoiberg's son, finished with eight points, none bigger than his putback with 1:20 to go that tied the score at 70-all. The teams traded the lead four times in the final 2:08.

Cornhuskers fans took over Paycom Center, just like they did in the first round. "Husker Power!" chants broke out during the second half of Houston's win over Texas A&M, about an hour before the Nebraska game tipped off.

Duke Miles, the Commodores' No. 2 scorer, had his left thumb taped and was held to nine points. His quiet night put the scoring burden on Tanner, whose layup with 58 seconds left gave Vanderbilt its final lead at 72-70.

The Cornhuskers jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Mast, Nebraska's 6-foot-10, 250-pound center, made two 3-pointers in the first five minutes.

Sandfort did not score until just over five minutes remained in the first half, but his turnaround jumper put the Cornhuskers up 27-19. Nebraska led 39-32 at halftime despite Tanner's 15 points.

Vanderbilt chipped away in the second half. Tanner made a layup and was fouled with 9:05 remaining. He missed the free throw, preventing the Commodores from taking their first lead. Moments later, AK Okereke's 3-pointer finally put Vanderbilt ahead 58-55.

Vandy pulled in front 67-62, its largest lead of the game, on a 3 by Nickel with 5:34 left. Sandfort responded with a jumper, and the margin was no bigger than three points the rest of the way.

Hoiberg, the Big Ten coach of the year, has overseen steady improvement over his seven years at Nebraska. He took the Huskers to the NCAA tournament two years ago, and this season, Nebraska got national attention for a 20-0 start that vaulted it to No. 5 in the AP poll.