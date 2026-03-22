Sources: Providence to hire USF's Bryan Hodgson as new HC

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Providence is set to hire South Florida's Bryan Hodgson as the program's next men's basketball coach, sources confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Hodgson has already signed a deal with Providence, which is expected to officially announce the hire soon, sources told Thamel.

Providence will be the third school in three seasons for Hodgson, who coached South Florida to a 25-9 record and its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2012. The American Conference champion Bulls lost to Louisville in their first-round NCAA tournament matchup Thursday.

Hodgson, 38, joined South Florida after two seasons as the head coach at Arkansas State. He will inherit a Providence program coming off back-to-back losing seasons under Kim English, who was fired earlier this month.

CBS Sports first reported Providence's plan to hire Hodgson on Sunday.