Charlotte hires Wes Miller as men's basketball coach

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Charlotte has hired Wes Miller as men's basketball coach, the school announced Monday, with sources telling ESPN that Miller agreed to a five-year deal.

Miller has spent 15 seasons as the head coach at Cincinnati and UNC Greensboro, advancing to two NCAA tournaments.

"Wes Miller is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the game and strong ties to basketball in our state," athletic director Kevin White said in a statement. "Throughout this process, what stood out most was his passion, competitive energy, and clear vision for building a championship culture here at Charlotte."

Cincinnati fired Miller earlier this month after he failed to take the Bearcats to the NCAA tournament during his five seasons in charge. He was hired in 2021 and ended each of the past four seasons on the wrong side of the bubble, despite winning 20 games in 2022-23 and 2023-24 and finishing 9-9 in Big 12 play this season.

Prior to taking over at Cincinnati, Miller was the head coach at UNC Greensboro for 10 seasons, going 185-135 with the Spartans. He established himself as one of the best mid-major coaches in the country during his final five seasons at UNC Greensboro, with a 125-43 record, three regular-season championships in the Southern Conference and two NCAA tournament appearances.

Miller is a marquee hire for first-year athletic director White, who took over the job in late February, giving the 49ers a proven head coach with name recognition in the region.

"This is a university with tremendous momentum, a passionate city behind it, and deep basketball roots in the state of North Carolina," Miller said in a statement. "... We're going to pour everything we have into developing our student-athletes, competing at the highest level, and building a team that our campus and this city are proud to rally around. The foundation is here for something special, and I can't wait to get to work because Charlotte's stock is rising."

He is the son of Kenneth D. Miller, whose name is on the Wake Forest athletic facility. After starting his college career at James Madison, Miller transferred to North Carolina to play for Roy Williams and won a national championship with the Tar Heels in 2005.

Miller replaces Aaron Fearne, who was fired last week after three seasons at the helm. Fearne went 19-12 and finished third in the American in his first season in 2023-24 but went 3-15 in conference play last season and struggled mightily down the stretch this season.