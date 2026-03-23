VCU rewards coach Phil Martelli Jr. with two-year extension

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VCU's Phil Martelli Jr. has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension after winning the Atlantic 10 championship and an NCAA tournament game in his first season as the school's coach.

He now is under contract through the 2031-32 season.

VCU finished 28-8 this season, including an 82-78 overtime victory over North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Rams' tourney run ended Saturday with a 76-55 loss to Illinois in the round of 32. The win over the Tar Heels was VCU's first tournament victory since 2016.

Phil Martelli Jr. led VCU to a 28-8 record in his first season as the school's head coach. He is now under contract through the 2031-32 season. Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Coach Martelli showed all season that he embodies the leadership qualities we want in our head men's basketball coach," athletic director Ed McLaughlin said in a statement. "He made history in his first season by winning the Atlantic 10 Championship and an NCAA Tournament game and continued the standard of excellence that we have created and come to expect. I want to ensure we keep Coach Martelli and give him the opportunity to build on the amazing foundation we have solidified at VCU with three A-10 Championships in the last four years and appearances in 12 of the past 15 NCAA Tournaments."

Martelli is 71-33 in three seasons as a head coach, including two at Bryant before he was hired by VCU.