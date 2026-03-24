Dan Hurley wants UConn, St. John's fans to join forces in Sweet 16

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UConn coach Dan Hurley is pleading for his fan base to rally together with supporters of St. John's -- for one night -- and root for each other so there is a chance for a fourth game this season between the Big East schools, this time with a spot in the Final Four at stake.

Coach Rick Pitino and the Red Storm will face top-seeded Duke in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Friday in Washington. Immediately after, Hurley and the two-time national champion Huskies will take the same court against Michigan State.

If the Big East rivals both win, they'll face each other in the Elite Eight on Sunday, with a trip to Indianapolis on the line.

"It will be a live building," Hurley said. "It's probably a little bit early, but obviously, I think we've got to support each other. It's pretty brutal on Twitter, I think, and socials between our fan bases, but I think we have to try to come together Friday night against our opponent so we can have a bloodbath on Sunday."

St. John's, the two-time reigning Big East season and tournament champions, won two of three meetings this season against UConn, including a 20-point win in the conference tournament title game. The Feb. 25 blowout loss at UConn stands as St. John's lone setback since Jan. 3.

UConn started 22-1 but closed the regular season on a 7-4 stretch, a pedestrian record for a program that won consecutive national championships in 2023 and 2024. The Huskies rebounded with wins over Furman and UCLA in first- and second-round games last weekend in Philadelphia to reach their 17th Sweet 16.

If both Big East teams win, look out. The home of the NBA's Wizards and NHL's Capitals could look and sound a bit like Madison Square Garden in conference tourney time.

"I think it speaks to the quality of what us and St. John's are this year," Hurley said. "I think they're a great team. I think we're a great team. I think it was much needed."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.