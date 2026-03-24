Oregon's Jackson Shelstad entering transfer portal

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Oregon junior Jackson Shelstad is entering the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday, and is set to be one of the most sought-after point guards this spring.

"These last three years have been truly special," Shelstad wrote in a social media post. "As an Oregon kid, playing basketball for the University of Oregon was always a dream. To be able to have lived that is something I'll always be grateful for ... After a lot of thought, I've made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal and pursue other opportunities next year."

Shelstad was on his way to becoming one of the best guards in the Big Ten this season but suffered a hand injury in December that limited him to 12 games. He averaged 15.6 points and 4.9 assists during the first two months of the season, including 20 points against UCLA and 21 against San Diego State at the Players Era Championship.

The 6-foot-1 guard earned third-team All-Big Ten honors last season after averaging 13.7 points and shooting nearly 38% from 3-point range. He had 25 points in Oregon's season-ending NCAA tournament loss to Arizona after going for 17 in the Ducks' first-round win over Liberty.

Shelstad averaged 12.8 points as a freshman in 2023-24, establishing himself as one of the better late-game guards in the country -- a reputation he built upon as a sophomore, when he hit multiple winning shots.

Oregon had its worst season of coach Dana Altman's tenure in 2025-26, finishing 12-20 after winning at least 20 games in the first 15 seasons of his career in Eugene.