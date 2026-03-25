Who's next at UNC? Potential candidates to replace Hubert Davis, their priorities

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Hubert Davis is out at North Carolina, just five days after the Tar Heels' catastrophic collapse against VCU. After entering the season on the hot seat, a signature win against Duke in February and a 24-8 record seemed to have kept Davis safe from dismissal after entering the NCAA tournament as a 6-seed.

Especially given the season-ending injury to star forward Caleb Wilson, all signs pointed to Davis returning to Chapel Hill regardless of what happened in March -- then the Tar Heels blew a 19-point lead to 11-seed VCU in the second half of their first-round game, with Davis mismanaging down the stretch of regulation.

Davis' head-coaching tenure at Carolina comes to an end after five seasons, a stretch that included a national championship game appearance in 2022 and an ACC regular-season championship in 2024.

So what's next in Chapel Hill?

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When Roy Williams retired in 2021, the job was perceived among the best in the entire sport. After an up-and-down half-decade, the question is whether that's still the case. Industry sources still consider Carolina to be the same elite, blueblood destination it was when Davis took the helm in 2021.

"I think there's plenty of money if they want," one source told ESPN. "The history, the tradition, the facilities. No doubt it's still [at the top]. It's North Carolina."

"It's still Carolina, man," another said. "It's the brand."

The position comes with challenges this time, though. Longtime athletic director Bubba Cunningham is leaving his post this summer and will be succeeded by former Nascar executive Steve Newmark. The department also faces the question of whether to renovate the Dean Smith Center or move the basketball team elsewhere. And with Bill Belichick in town, the football program is getting its fair share of resources -- and attention.

Let's take a look at which candidates could be on the radar, plus what they would be inheriting.

Who is up next?

When Williams retired, North Carolina opted to keep it in the family, promoting Davis to the top job after nine seasons on Williams' staff. Davis, of course, also played for the program under Dean Smith from 1988-92. It's unlikely the school will select another former Tar Heel this time.

Expect Carolina to take some massive swings.

Billy Donovan is expected to be at or near the top of the list. The Chicago Bulls head coach hasn't coached at the college level since 2015, spending the last 11 years with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2015-20) and Bulls (since 2020). He's rejected opportunities to return to college before, but he could be more open to the idea now that the Bulls are going to miss the playoffs. He led Florida to two national championships in 2006 and 2007, and took the Gators to two additional Final Fours (2000 and 2014). One complicating issue with Donovan would be timing; the Bulls' last game is April 12.

Brad Stevens also wouldn't be a surprising target. The Boston Celtics president of operations hasn't coached at the college level since 2013, or in any capacity since 2021. But he led Butler to back-to-back national title game appearances in 2010 and 2011, then made seven trips to the NBA playoffs at the helm of the Celtics before transitioning into the front office in 2021.

Industry insiders also believe the best of the best in the college ranks are likely on the short list: Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, Michigan's Dusty May, Iowa State's TJ. Otzelberger, Florida's Todd Golden and Alabama's Nate Oats. Texas Tech's Grant McCasland could also be in the conversation. The Tar Heels could even gauge interest from UConn's Dan Hurley, like Kentucky (and the Lakers) did a couple years ago.

A few of those coaches come with massive buyouts: Lloyd's would be between $9 million and $12 million, depending on timing; Golden's would cost $16 million; and Oats' would cost $18 million until April 1, when it drops to $10 million. McCasland's buyout is just north of $10 million as well. May and Otzelberger have smaller buyouts, with May believed to be around $7 million and Otzelberger around $4 million.

What this means for incoming recruits

No. 9 Dylan Mingo

No. 21 Maximo Adams

NR Malloy Smith

North Carolina has a top-10 recruiting class, headlined by a pair of top-25 recruits: Mingo and Adams. Mingo gave Davis a top-15 recruit for the fourth straight recruiting class, and is one of the class' elite backcourt players when healthy. Mingo's recruitment didn't end until February, with the Tar Heels ultimately beating out Baylor for his commitment. Could he go back on the market and rethink his decision? It's worth noting his brother, Kayden Mingo, was one of the best freshman guards in the Big Ten at Penn State this season.

Adams surged as a breakout player last spring and summer, rising all the way into the top 25 of the rankings. He also considered Michigan State, Kentucky and Texas before picking Carolina. His brother, Marcus Adams Jr., recently announced he planned to enter the transfer portal following the firing of Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley.

Retention priorities

Henri Veesaar

Jarin Stevenso

Derek Dixon

Keeping Veesaar in Chapel Hill was at the top of Davis' priority list entering the offseason, and the second-team all-ACC selection will undoubtedly be the focus of whichever coach replaces Davis. Veesaar was terrific after transferring from Arizona, averaging 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds before ending the season with a 26-point, 10-rebound performance against VCU. He was a projected second-round pick in ESPN's most recent NBA mock draft, and would likely have lucrative offers from elsewhere if he opts to re-enter the transfer portal when it opens on April 7.

Stevenson became a real factor for Carolina down the stretch of the season, especially following Wilson's injury, averaging 10.7 points and 6.4 boards per game over his final 10 games. He should also be a priority for the new coach, second to Veesaar.

On the perimeter, expect Dixon to be a focus, regardless of what Mingo opts to do with his commitment. Dixon showed plenty of promise as a freshman, especially late in the season: 17 points vs. Duke, 16 points vs. Clemson, 11 points and 6 assists vs. VCU.

Other potential returnees include Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell and Jaydon Young.