Vitale's All-Rolls Royce, Diaper Dandy teams for 2025-26

Check out some of the best highlights from Arkansas and Arizona ahead of their Sweet 16 matchup in the NCAA tournament. (1:27)

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Ohhhhh baby! What a sensational ride the 2025-26 men's college basketball season has been. From the opening tip in November to the madness of March, the game has delivered everything that makes it the greatest show in sports.

Freshmen dazzling the nation, veteran stars dominating the stat sheet and coaches pushing their teams to unbelievable heights. Buzzer-beaters that shook arenas, scoring explosions that lit up highlight reels and superstar performances that had me jumping out of my seat.

And now it's time for one of my favorite traditions: Dick Vitale's All-Rolls Royce and Diaper Dandy Teams. We're recognizing players who drove the sport all season long like luxury machines, smooth, powerful and absolutely unstoppable -- and some of them still are, surviving and advancing to the Sweet 16. They have defined excellence, though, whether they're still dancing or not. College basketball is alive and thriving thanks to each of their spectacular performances.

As I always say: College basketball -- it's AWESOME, baby! Now let's hand out some hardware.

Vitale's National Award Winners

National Player of the Year: Cameron Boozer, Duke

Are you kidding me?! Talk about a Prime-Time Performer. Boozer dominated from opening night to rivalry week like a seasoned veteran. The sensational freshman put up monster numbers night after night -- scoring in bunches, rebounding like a man possessed, dishing the rock, blocking shots and lifting the Blue Devils to huge wins. Whether it was 30-point outbursts, double-double machines or clutch plays in the final minutes, Boozer showed he's not just the future -- he's the right now, baby!

Duke's tradition of greatness adds another chapter, and the author is Cameron Boozer.

Coach of the Year: Travis Steele, Miami (Ohio)

Give it up for Steele. What he did with the Miami (Ohio) program this season was absolutely sensational. His team played disciplined defense, shared the basketball, competed with relentless energy and won an NCAA tournament game. He built a foundation of toughness, chemistry and belief -- and his team responded with a campaign that turned heads nationwide.

Steele molded a mid-major marvel with discipline, heart and a brilliant game plan every night. This wasn't just coaching -- it was teaching, inspiring and elevating an entire program.

All-Rolls Royce Teams

First Team

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Are you serious?! Boozer has been simply magnificent for the Blue Devils. The dynamic forward has dominated opponents with his skill, strength and basketball IQ in signature performances throughout the year, including 26 points and 15 rebounds in a rivalry showdown against North Carolina to end the regular season. Night after night, Boozer has shown why he is the total package -- scoring in the post, knocking down perimeter shots and anchoring Duke defensively. When the Blue Devils need a big play, Boozer delivers.

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

The Red Raiders' big man ruled the paint in a rugged Big 12. Before an ACL tear ended his season, he was an absolute scoring and rebounding machine. A warrior who brought Texas Tech swagger and power, Toppin averaged 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds, recording 16 double-doubles in 25 games. His 31-point, 13-rebound performance at Arizona was one of the most dominant games of the season.

Braden Smith, Purdue

Smith orchestrates one of the nation's most efficient offenses. The Boilermaker floor general is a maestro with the basketball -- passing, scoring, leading and delivering. He's second nationally in assists per game (9.0); is the only player in NCAA history to have three seasons of 450 points, 250 assists and 100 rebounds; and broke Bobby Hurley's record for most Division I career assists with 1,091 heading into the Sweet 16.

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Acuff has proven to be one of the most explosive young guards in the country. He's a dynamic, electric scorer who has been lighting up scoreboards all season. When he has it rolling, the Razorbacks are must-see TV. Their star is averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 assists heading into the NCAA tournament regionals, with a campaign highlighted by a 49-point outing against Alabama -- one of the most electrifying performances of the season.

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

The Cougars' season is over, but the freshman phenom was a highlight-reel scorer who led the country in scoring at 25.5 points per game while adding 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. The blossoming star displayed scoring explosions, versatility and big-time poise for BYU. He lit up rival Utah for 43 points in what was easily one of the season's most thrilling displays.

Second Team

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Wilson, who the Tar Heels clearly missed after successfully undergoing season-ending thumb surgery, anchored his team with his versatility. The do-it-all forward had polish beyond his years -- terrific touch, great feel and a stat sheet stuffer for North Carolina. Wilson averaged just shy of a double-double at 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds while guarding multiple positions.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Lendeborg is the Wolverines' interior anchor -- tough, physical, efficient and relentless on the boards. He's a matchup nightmare in the post who is averaging 14.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists, bringing toughness and consistency to Michigan's lineup.

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Haugh delivered big performances throughout SEC play and is a rising star with NBA tools -- scoring, rebounding and defending. Gator fans watched him blossom into one of the nation's top forwards who averaged 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while emerging as one of the conference's most reliable players.

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

The Wildcats' dynamic guard controls games with his scoring, playmaking and rock steadiness. His leadership, poise and clutch production lead an Arizona team playing at a championship level.

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Electric! Philon lit up scoreboards across the SEC, averaging better than 20 points per game and delivering several explosive scoring nights. The high octane scorer displays creativity, shotmaking and a competitive fire that has lifted the Tide to big-time wins -- and now, the Sweet 16.

Third Team

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

A rugged, reliable, blue-collar battler who does all the little things that wins games is the Cyclones' all-around leader. Iowa State will hope he's back for the Sweet 16.

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's

The Red Storm's big man controls the paint with physicality and a motor that never stops. He averaged 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Johnnies this season.

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Anderson is a backcourt spark plug with skill, speed and confidence. He provided big shots, big energy and big moments as a major weapon for the Red Raiders.

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Ike continued his dominant run in the West Coast Conference by being the Bulldogs' dependable force down low. He was efficient, experienced and always ready to deliver in crunch time.

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Tanner emerged as one of the SEC's breakout stars as a sharpshooter and competitor whose clutch buckets and steady hand were bright spots all season for the Commodores.

Diaper Dandies

Every season college basketball delivers a new crop of freshmen who burst onto the national stage and make fans say, "Who is that kid?!" I call them my Diaper Dandies, and this season was loaded with them. These young stars didn't just show flashes -- they delivered night after night, lighting up scoreboards, filling highlight reels and proving they are among the elite players in the game.

These young superstars didn't wait for sophomore year to shine; they were Prime-Time Performers from day one.

First Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

This Razorback has been electrifying, baby! Acuff stormed onto the scene with fearless scoring explosions and has kept it rolling week after week. He has played with swagger, confidence and a competitive fire that lit up Bud Walton Arena. Drives to the rim? Unstoppable. Deep balls in crunch time? Money. Leadership as a freshman? Off the charts.

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Let me tell you something -- Boozer has been Fabulous with a capital "F." The Blue Devils have ridden his inside outside dynamism all the way to the Sweet 16. From early-season tournaments to the meat grinder of conference play, Boozer has put on clinics: soft-touch jumpers, punishing rebounds and a defensive presence that has intimidated even veteran bigs. He has been the anchor, the engine and the exclamation point for Duke's attack.

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

This kid was a walking, talking Prime-Time Performer from the very first tip! In November, he delivered dazzling drives and midrange magic. By February, he was closing out tight games like he'd been playing college ball for a decade. Whether BYU needed a big bucket, a crafty assist or a defensive stand, Dybantsa delivered with superstar swagger. He's long, smooth, confident and made Provo feel like prime time.

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Wilson was the Tar Heels' do-it-all maestro, a long, fluid forward who made them look like a million bucks. He filled the stat sheet with hustle plays, savvy post work and silky jumpers. When they needed a spark, Wilson was almost always the guy who provided it. His December tear was the stuff of legend, making the Chapel Hill faithful roar with delight.

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Wagler has been one of my surprise sensations of the season. From early nonconference battles to massive road wins in January, this kid keeps rising to the moment. Smooth shooting stroke, confidence off the dribble and toughness have made him a fan favorite in Champaign. He has showed he's ready for the big stage with fearless shotmaking and a competitive edge that screams, "Give me the ball!"

Second Team

Brayden Burries, Arizona

This Wildcat wonder has lit up the desert with his scoring punch and two-way hustle. In early-season classics and January showdowns, he has delivered big-time buckets and lockdown defense. He plays with a joy and confidence that has had fans purring in Tucson. A future star, no doubt about it.

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Peterson brought Jayhawk swagger to the floor with slashing drives, smooth pull-ups and energy that changed the tempo of games. When Kansas needed someone to seize momentum, Peterson stepped up. He showed superstar potential with every possession and became must-see TV.

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

This young Cardinal guard was a scoring sensation from the first time he laced 'em up with a quick first step, fearless attack and confidence that filled the gym. His flashes of brilliance, especially in tight conference contests, showed he's one of the West Coast's premier guards.

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Flemings is playing like a seasoned veteran leading a power program. Poised, polished and explosive when he needs to be, his creativity with the ball and his ability to orchestrate Houston's offense makes him one of the most impressive freshman guards in the nation. A true floor general in the making.

Hannes Steinbach, Washington

Talk about a big man who made a big-time impact. Steinbach dominated the paint with powerful finishes, relentless rebounding and a physicality that made him a nightmare matchup. In late season clashes, he delivered massive performances that proved he's a cornerstone for the Huskies.