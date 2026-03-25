Kansas coach Bill Self denies retirement rumors as 'bad info'

Dylan Darling's first basket of the game is a layup as time expires to win it for St. John's in dramatic fashion. (0:49)

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Kansas coach Bill Self denied rumors that he is planning to retire, telling the Kansas City Star that he remains undecided on his future with the Jayhawks.

Hours after multiple social media accounts reported on his imminent retirement, Self told the Star that he still does not have a time frame for his decision.

"No news. All b.s. Bad info," Self said in a text message to the Star.

Self, 63, was noncommittal on his future after Kansas' season-ending loss Sunday to St. John's in the NCAA tournament, adding that his decision will be based on his health instead of on-court factors.

"I love what I do; I need to be able to do it where I'm feeling good and healthy to do it fairly well," Self said. "I'll get back home, and it'll all be discussed."

Self has dealt with several health-related issues in recent years.

In 2023, he underwent a "standard heart catheterization" after complaining of chest tightness and missed that postseason. In July 2025, he was hospitalized again and eventually underwent a procedure to have two stents inserted into his heart.

This past January, Self was taken to the hospital out of an "abundance of caution" due to being under the weather, the school said at the time. Despite that hospital visit, Self said Sunday that, while not completely healthy, he feels "as good as I've felt in a long time."

Self is 634-167 since taking over at Kansas in 2003 and has coached the Jayhawks to two national championships.