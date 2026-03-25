Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson game-time call vs. Tennessee

Joshua Jefferson exits the game after suffering a lower-body injury early in the game. (0:20)

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Iowa State star Joshua Jefferson remains a question mark ahead of the team's Sweet 16 game Friday against Tennessee.

Jefferson sprained his left ankle on a layup attempt just minutes into the Cyclones' NCAA tournament opener against Tennessee State, forcing him to miss the team's second-round game against Kentucky.

Speaking Wednesday, Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said Jefferson is seeing "significant" progress with his ankle every day but his status likely won't be known until right before Friday's scheduled 10:10 p.m. ET tip in Chicago.

"He's working tirelessly every day," Otzelberger told reporters. "Countless sessions in the training room. Doing everything he can.

"There's not any percentages, predictions, unlikely, likely. It is literally, he is working tirelessly to compete to do everything he can to be on the court for our team. .... We'll see where we're at game time Friday night."

The 6-foot-9 Jefferson is averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this season.