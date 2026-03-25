Arizona's Lloyd brushes off UNC speculation ahead of Sweet 16

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SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Amid speculation he could be a candidate for the vacancy at North Carolina, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd insisted all his attention is with his program as the top-seeded Wildcats prepare for Thursday's Sweet 16 game against No. 4 seed Arkansas.

"I already have one of the best jobs in the country," Lloyd said. "And one thing we talk about in our program all the time -- and I think I've gotten better at it, and I think our team's been crushing it this year -- is just the ability to have full focus and be present in the moment."

Lloyd, however, stopped short of denying any interest in the UNC job, which became available Tuesday when Hubert Davis was dismissed following the Tar Heels' first-round NCAA tournament exit.

"I think we have a chance to advance in this tournament game by game, but I'm not delusional," Lloyd said. "I know we could lose tomorrow, but this team deserves my full focus. So, there's not one thing that is going to knock me off my path. I'm 100% focused on Arizona basketball and this program, and I can't wait till the ball gets thrown up tomorrow and then can't wait to try to figure out a way to come out on top."

In his fifth season at Arizona, Lloyd has compiled a record of 146-35 with three conference regular-season titles and three conference tournament titles, spanning the Wildcats' time in the Pac-12 and Big 12. He was the AP national coach of the year in 2022 and the Big 12 Coach of the Year this season.