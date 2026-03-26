South Florida hires Chris Mack as coach after Hodgson's exit

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TAMPA, Fla. -- South Florida hired Chris Mack as its men's basketball coach Wednesday.

Mack leaves the College of Charleston, where he went 45-20 over the past two seasons. He has a career record of 323-153 over 15 seasons, including a dozen 20-win seasons and nine NCAA tournament appearances.

Mack replaces Bryan Hodgson, who led USF to the NCAA tournament this season. The Bulls lost 83-79 to Louisville -- one of Mack's former stops -- in the first round before Hodgson took took the job at Providence.

"I am truly excited for the opportunity to lead a South Florida basketball program that's on an exceptional trajectory and to join a university and athletic department defined by strong leadership, shared aspirations, and tremendous alignment," Mack said in a statement.

Mack coached Xavier from 2009 to 2018 and made four trips to the Sweet 16 and one Elite Eight appearance. He was runner-up for AP Coach of the Year in 2016 behind Kansas' Bill Self.

He coached Louisville from 2018 to 2022, with an NCAA tournament appearance in 2019. The Cardinals reached No. 1 in the AP poll for two weeks during the 2019-20 season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mack was fired midway through the 2022 season after a 6-8 start.