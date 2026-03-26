Duke's Caleb Foster game-time call for Sweet 16 vs. St. John's

Jamal Mashburn: It's going to be difficult for St. John's vs. Duke (1:50)

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WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Duke guard Caleb Foster will be a game-time decision for the Blue Devils' Sweet 16 matchup against St. John's on Friday, coach Jon Scheyer said Thursday.

Foster, the starting point guard for the overall No. 1 seed, has missed the past five games after suffering a fracture in his foot against North Carolina earlier this month.

The 6-foot-5 junior did a "little bit" at practice on Wednesday and Scheyer said they needed to see how he felt and progressed leading into Friday.

"He's going to give it everything he has to go tomorrow night," the Duke head coach said.

Foster was enjoying a breakout season prior to his injury, starting 30 of the team's first 31 games and averaging 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 40.2% from 3-point range. He's been a catalyst in some of Duke's biggest wins this season, posting 15 points and eight assists against Arkansas; 20 points against Louisville; and 12 points and four assists in a win over then-No. 1 Michigan.

Without Foster, Scheyer has turned to five-star freshman Cayden Boozer -- twin brother of Duke's National Player of the Year front-runner Cameron Boozer -- as a starter in the backcourt. Boozer has averaged 13.8 points and 3.2 assists over that span and had 19 points and five assists in Duke's first-round NCAA tournament win over Siena.

Sophomore center Pat Ngongba is also expected to play in Friday night's game against No. 5 seed St. John's (30-6), Scheyer said. Ngongba, who has started 28 games this season, missed five games with a foot injury before returning for the team's second-round win over TCU, playing 13 minutes off the bench.

Ngongba is averaging 10.5 points and 6.0 rebounds this season.