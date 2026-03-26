Iowa State's Jefferson (ankle) gametime decision for Friday

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CHICAGO -- The status of Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson's left ankle looms large over the No. 2 Cyclones' Round of 16 match-up with No. 6 Tennessee on Friday night.

Jefferson remains a gametime decision with a low-ankle sprain suffered during Iowa State's first-round win over Tennessee State on March 20. He missed the Cyclones' 19-point blowout of Kentucky in the Round of 32.

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger stressed that Jefferson would ultimately decide whether he's able to play. The Cyclones will do a shootaround Friday afternoon that will be a key indicator for a potential return.

"It's really Joshua's decision," Otzelberger said. "We're going to support him and love him and have his back in whatever he decides to do."

Said Jefferson: "If I just have a little bit of pain, I think I can roll with that. But just trying to work up to that right now."

A 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward, Jefferson earned second-team All-American honors and is Iowa State's best player. He enters the game averaging a team-high 7.4 rebounds and is second on the team with 16.4 points.

Sporting a pair of pink Nikes -- Kobe 9 Elite Protros from 2014 -- Jefferson did some light shooting before Iowa State's workout at the United Center on Thursday but said he did not plan to take part in the workout. The sneakers tied high enough that the tape on his injured left ankle barely peeked above his socks.

Jefferson said it was like "mental warfare" preparing to play while dealing with the uncertainty of potentially not playing.

"Throughout my career, definitely had to play hurt a lot, but I think there's a difference between hurts and injured," he said. "So just trying to get to that hurt point right now."

Jefferson noted that the return timeline for a low ankle sprain is typically quicker than one for a high ankle sprain.

"I've had a high ankle, and this is nowhere near as bad as that," he said. "So definitely thankful to be able to make some more progress."

Otzelberger told ESPN the team will focus on the ankle's functionality and Jefferson's ability to be effective as Friday's game approaches. Jefferson credited trainer Vic Miller for working with him.

"We know if he's able to play what it means to our team," Otzelberger said. "At the same time, we prepare every day for both scenarios."

Jefferson played just three minutes before being injured in Iowa State's win over Tennessee State.

"It's tough," he said. "Especially with it being my senior year, I won't be able to have this opportunity again. So I think that's the hardest part. Just wanting to be out there. So just trying to be diligent in my work and doing everything I can to get out there on the court."

Iowa State assistant coach Kyle Green said the staff isn't concerned about Jefferson's missed practice time. Green and Otzelberger were complimentary of the job senior Nate Heise did in his place, scoring 12 points in 36 minutes against Kentucky.

"You're preparing for a very good team in Tennessee, but it doesn't change a whole lot," Green said. "Especially with a guy like Joshua who's really intelligent, been through it for two years with us. Him missing practice right now, it's not the end of the world. As long as he's physically ready to go, mentally we know he'll be ready to go."