Aden Holloway not with Alabama despite judge's OK to travel

Aden Holloway will not be with his team Friday when Alabama faces Michigan in the Sweet 16 in Chicago, even after an Alabama judge granted his request to travel Friday, per a statement from the school.

"Nothing has changed with regard to Aden's status with the team," the school said in a statement.

Holloway is currently banned from all school-related activities. But Friday's ruling seemed to open the door for him to accompany the squad for the first time since his felony arrest on a drug charge earlier this month. Judge Joanne M. Jannik allowed Holloway to travel even though "the Office of the District Attorney for Tuscaloosa indicated that [they] were opposed to this request to travel." He is set to leave Friday and return Tuesday, per court documents obtained by ESPN.

Holloway, the team's No. 2 scorer, has missed the NCAA tournament following his felony drug arrest earlier this month. After authorities found 2.1 pounds of marijuana in Holloway's apartment when they executed a search warrant, Holloway was arrested and charged with a Class C felony drug possession charge, "not for personal use," and a failure to affix a tax stamp charge. Both felonies carry a maximum sentence up to 10 years in jail and a $15,000 fine.

Holloway has been banned from campus as a result of his arrest. Jason Neff, his attorney, told ESPN last week that he hoped to arrange a hearing this week to reverse the campus ban. Neff did not respond to ESPN's request for comment about the latest development.

In a court filing last week, authorities accused Holloway of having "drug transactions" on his phone when they searched his apartment. Holloway responded with a motion in which he denied "each and every material allegation, and demands strict proof thereof." He is also seeking a trial, per documents obtained by ESPN.

Holloway's preliminary hearing is set for April 14.

Alabama scored 90 points in both wins over Hofstra and Texas Tech in the first and second rounds, respectively. The Crimson Tide won those games by 45 points combined without Holloway. Latrell Wrightsell averaged 17.5 PPG in those two matchups.