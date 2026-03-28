The unlikely rise of Iowa's Ben McCollum, Bennett Stirtz: Division II to Elite Eight

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HOUSTON -- Ben McCollum was furious. Saliva sat on the edge of his lip, but he didn't wipe it off. He was midtirade, and his Iowa team was down 10 points to Nebraska early in Thursday's Sweet 16 meeting.

Next to him stood Bennett Stirtz, the Hawkeyes' stoic star who had seen multiple McCollum outbursts. Stirtz wasn't fazed.

"He slammed his whiteboard and broke his marker on the hardwood floor. Ink everywhere," Stirtz said after Iowa's come-from-behind win over Nebraska. "That's what he likes to do. He's the negative guy, and then our assistant coaches are the positive people. He was just telling us we sucked and we were soft."

McCollum had a different interpretation of that pivotal moment against the Cornhuskers.

"They were moving and cutting, and I didn't even know what was going on. So ... we called [the team] into the huddle and just said very nicely, 'I would like you to play harder, guys,'" McCollum said. "And it seemed to work. Isn't that right? Isn't that how that went?'"

Stirtz nodded his head.

"Yes," he responded.