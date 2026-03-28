Tennessee upsets Iowa State for third straight Elite Eight trip

J.P. Estrella has a powerful flush in the second half vs. Iowa State. (0:18)

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CHICAGO -- The Tennessee teams that reached the Elite Eight in 2024 and 2025 featured mainstays such as Zakai Zeigler. The current squad is made up of 11 newcomers, a new team with familiar goals.

Coach Rick Barnes thought if all the new pieces fit, the Vols could accomplish great things.

"I remember the first day, in our meeting with Coach Barnes, he said we could win the national championship," said forward Jaylen Carey, a transfer from Vanderbilt. "We have the team to do it."

Tennessee now has the chance after thumping Iowa State 76-62 at the United Center to reach its third consecutive Elite Eight under Barnes. The sixth-seeded Vols will face No. 1 seed Michigan on Sunday with a chance to claim the Midwest region and reach the program's first Final Four.

"We have some unfinished business," said forward Felix Okpara, one of few Tennessee holdovers from the 2024-25 team.

Okpara, Carey and the Vols' front line flexed against the Cyclones during a dominant second half, both literally and figuratively, as the 267-pound Carey gestured toward the crowd after Iowa State was forced to call timeout with 12:57 left. Tennessee held massive edges in total rebounds (43-22), offensive rebounds (16-8) and points in the paint (42-30).

Carey and Okpara both recorded double-doubles, and four other Vols had four rebounds.

"Last year, we had no post presence at all," Barnes said. "We knew at some point in time that we're going to have to get it again. I can't say enough about Felix's improvement, his development."

Just how dominant was Tennessee on the glass?

"We were just fighting for every rebound and we were kind of just exhaling when we got it," Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic lamented.

Tennessee's inside struggles were exposed in last year's 69-50 Elite Eight loss to Houston, which had a 42-35 rebounding edge and held the Vols to 29 percent shooting. Okpara, who had nine rebounds in that loss, said Tennessee "felt like we should have won that game," but the Vols scored only 15 first-half points.

They feel better equipped this year to contend with Michigan's massive front line and ultimately reach a program milestone. Before Barnes' arrival, Tennessee had made only one Elite Eight, back in 2010.

Barnes is seeking his first Final Four since guiding Texas there in 2003.

"Last year, I said to Rick, 'You're turning Tennessee basketball into a blue blood,' but that was from three straight Sweet 16s, two straight Elite Eights," athletic director Danny White said. "And now four straight Sweet 16s and three straight Elite Eights. It's phenomenal. It's fun to be around it."

Iowa State felt the loss of All-America forward Joshua Jefferson, who worked to rehab his sprained left ankle up until tip-off but ultimately couldn't play. An emotional Jefferson told reporters he wasn't close to returning and had just started to jog but still experienced pain. He didn't think he would have been ready Sunday if Iowa State had advanced.

"Just a really tough circumstance to deal with," Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "We did everything in our power to get him out there, ready to play, and it just wasn't enough. He's a fierce competitor."

ESPN's Pete Thamel contributed to this report.