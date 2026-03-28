Injured stars Foster, Demary set to face off for Duke, UConn

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WASHINGTON -- Sunday's Elite Eight matchup between Duke and UConn has arguably the two most successful programs in the sport over the last 35 years, two of the best coaches in the country and perhaps the sport's deepest offensive playbook going against the nation's best player.

It also features two injured point guards returning from injuries earlier than expected, as Duke's Caleb Foster and UConn's Silas Demary Jr. will again gut it out in an attempt to lead their teams to the Final Four.

Foster suffered a fracture in his foot three weeks ago, undergoing surgery a day later, but suited up for the first time since the injury on Friday. He came off the bench to score 11 second-half points, the catalyst for Duke's comeback win over St. John's.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer said on Saturday that "nothing's changed" regarding his role. Freshman Cayden Boozer has started the last six games in place of Foster.

"He's doing well. He's not doing anything on the court today," Scheyer said. "First time playing in a few weeks, he's sore and recovering like you would expect, but nothing concerning."

Foster's counterpart, Demary Jr., is still dealing with the high-ankle sprain he suffered against St. John's in the Big East championship game. He arrived at Saturday's news conference in a boot.

Demary missed just one game with the injury, coming off the bench against UCLA in the second round before starting Friday's Sweet 16 win over Michigan State. He's clearly been hampered by the injury, scoring just two points in both games after averaging 10.4 points for the season.

The former Georgia transfer said he's been going through extensive treatment to be ready for the game, including massage boots, BOSU ball work and plenty of stretching and taping.

"Just doing those things throughout the course of the day and using orange bands and doing like little gas pumps just to keep my ankle warm," Demary said.

UConn coach Dan Hurley said Demary hasn't taken a live rep in practice since the injury.

"We're marveling at what Silas is doing," Hurley said. "That's how big of a gamer and a warrior that this guy is, and I know Jon feels the same way [about Foster]."