Broken horn delays Iowa-Illinois Elite 8 game 11 minutes

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HOUSTON -- The Elite Eight matchup between Illinois and Iowa on Saturday was delayed 11 minutes by a broken buzzer at the Toyota Center.

The buzzer had to be replaced by a manual airhorn operated by a scoreboard operator on the sideline, as a result.

As players returned to the floor for the under-eight minute timeout, the buzzer in the arena was muffled and would not shut off. Arena officials, players, fans and coaches were seemingly confused by it all.

But Iowa head coach Ben McCollum urged officials to allow the teams to play with the broken buzzer.

The buzzer eventually stopped but then a section of lights in the arena and the entire Jumbotron shut off, too.

After some brief stretching and jogging, the players returned to the court with a manual airhorn being used to stop and restart action.

The Jumbotron remained off.

Once play resumed, Iowa star Bennett Stirtz promptly hit a 3-pointer to extend his team's lead to five, 27-22. He led all scorers with 15 points in the first half at that point in the game.