Arizona beats Purdue to make first Final Four since 2001

Brayden Burries dives on the floor and gets the ball to Ivan Kharchenkov for a layup to help send the Wildcats to the Final Four. (0:20)

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SAN JOSE, Calif. -- For the first time since 2001, the Arizona Wildcats are headed to the Final Four.

The top-seeded Wildcats punched their ticket with a 79-64 win against No. 2 Purdue, setting the school record for wins in a season (36) in the process. The previous wins record had stood since 1988, when Arizona reached the first of its four Final Fours -- including the national title in 1997 -- under legendary coach Lute Olson.

This team, under fifth-year coach Tommy Lloyd, has a chance to surpass all of them as the best in school history. The Wildcats will take a 13-game winning streak to Indianapolis, where they will play the winner of Sunday's game between Michigan and Tennessee.

Lloyd's impact at Arizona has been historic. The longtime Gonzaga assistant's 148 wins over the past five seasons are an NCAA record for most wins by a coach in their first five seasons, eclipsing the record set by Brad Stevens at Butler. He guided the Wildcats to 33 wins in his first year and had three trips to the Sweet 16 in his first four seasons. But the Final Four had remained elusive -- until Saturday.

Against a veteran Purdue team, Arizona was led by its talented freshmen. The Wildcats' three freshmen starters -- Brayden Burries (14), Ivan Kharchenkov (18) and Koa Peat (20) -- combined for 52 points and were unphased by the biggest stage of their young careers. Senior guard Jaden Bradley added 14 points.

Arizona jumped out to a 19-12 lead at the 12:37 mark of the first half and looked like it might be ready to put the Boilermakers to bed early. But even after Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn picked up an early second foul, Purdue started to claw its way back.

One key change came when Painter inserted sophomore big man Daniel Jacobsen into the game just as Arizona's lead stretched to seven. The 7-foot-4 Jacobsen had played just four combined minutes in the previous two games and had mostly been out of the rotation this month, but his size was needed against Arizona, and his presence helped shift the tide. But it didn't last.

Arizona needed just over five minutes in the second half to reclaim the lead and slowly pulled away.

"We had a little bad stretch at the end of the first half," Lloyd said. "These guys, winning's in their DNA. Like I always say, they're way better players than I am a coach. I'm so proud of them."

Purdue (30-9) falls short of its second Final Four in three seasons, and the loss spells the end of one of the great careers in college basketball history in Smith, who broke Bobby Hurley's career assist record earlier this season and finishes with 1,103. Smith led Purdue with 13 points but was just 4-of-15 from the field.