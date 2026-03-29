North Carolina hits pause on arena talk amid coach search

Stephen A. Smith points to Jon Scheyer's success with Duke as a factor in UNC firing Hubert Davis. (2:26)

Stephen A. on Hubert Davis' firing: 'It had to be done' (2:26)

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CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina is putting talks about the future home for its men's basketball program on hold.

The school said in a statement Sunday that it is suspending those discussions as officials focus on hiring a new coach after the firing of Hubert Davis. WRAL of Raleigh first reported news of the pause.

"Arena discussions will resume after the new coach has had time to acclimate to the program and focus on future needs," the school said.

The school is mulling whether to renovate the Smith Center, the program's home since January 1986. It also is considering building a new arena, potentially off the main campus.

The discussions have led to some emotional debate among fans and even members of the program, with retired Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams coming out in support of renovating the Smith Center instead of moving off the main campus.

School officials have estimated a renovation could cost nearly $600 million, while options for a new arena have ranged between roughly $700 million to $800 million.

The decision to fire Davis came from a recommendation by current athletic director Bubba Cunningham and executive associate athletic director Steve Newmark, who will take over the AD role on July 1. That recommendation was accepted by chancellor Lee Roberts last Tuesday.

Davis' exit looms large over a historic program that has long leaned into alumni and the so-called Carolina Way and opens one of the most coveted positions in all of basketball.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.