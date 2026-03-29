Sources: St. John's makes Rick Pitino 2nd-highest paid in Big East

Dylan Darling's first basket of the game is a layup as time expires to win it for St. John's in dramatic fashion. (0:49)

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Men's basketball coach Rick Pitino has signed a new deal with St. John's, sources told ESPN on Sunday, confirming a report by NJ.com.

The deal includes an additional year through the 2029-30 season and a significant pay increase to make Pitino, 73, the Big East's second-highest-paid coach, after UConn's Dan Hurley.

The Red Storm are coming off their first Sweet 16 appearance since 1999, the fourth program Pitino has taken to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament.

St. John's lost to Duke on Friday, only the second defeat for Pitino in 14 visits to the Sweet 16 -- and just the second loss for this season's Red Storm in their final 23 games.