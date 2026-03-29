Patrick Mahomes, UConn alumni top reactions to wild UConn-Duke Elite 8 finish

UConn pulls off an incredible comeback victory over Duke as freshman Braylon Mullins sinks a logo 3-pointer with less than a second to go. (0:55)

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March Madness has a tendency to bring moments of magic, and UConn's Braylon Mullins added the latest entry to the tournament's list of memorable finishes Sunday night.

After Duke led the Huskies for most of the two teams' Elite Eight matchup, the Blue Devils appeared on their way to closing out the win after successfully inbounding the ball up by two with 10 seconds remaining.

UConn had other plans.

A turnover by Cayden Boozer as the Blue Devils tried to advance the ball up the court saw the Huskies regain possession, and Mullins proceeded to drain a 35-foot go-ahead shot with less than a second remaining.

The Blue Devils had time for a final heave up the court, but the last-ditch effort was unsuccessful, as Dan Hurley & Co. booked their place in the Final Four with a stunning 73-72 victory. Duke is the first No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament history to blow a 15-point halftime lead, according to ESPN Research. No. 1 seeds are now 134-1 in such situations.

No shortage of athletes -- including UConn basketball alumni -- took to social media soon after the final buzzer to voice their amazement with the game and Mullins' clutch shot. Here are all the top reactions to UConn's wild win.

Hahaha wow!!!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 29, 2026

OMG!!!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 29, 2026

Omgggggggggggggggggggggggg!!!!!!! WHAT A SHOTT — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) March 29, 2026

WHAT JUST HAPPENED 😧😧 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) March 29, 2026

The second half of that Uconn vs Duke game is why college basketball is the Best sport. — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) March 29, 2026

Duke sold bad. What a shot tho lawd🔥 — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) March 29, 2026

Crazy shot — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@KendrickBourne_) March 29, 2026

Yooo that kid from UConn has a clip wow — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 29, 2026