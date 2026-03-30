PC's Duncan Powell arrested after alleged domestic incident

Duncan Powell, who just finished his senior season on the Providence College men's basketball team, was arrested on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct over the weekend, police records in Cranston (R.I.) show.

Police were called to a disturbance at 1440 Plainfield Pike in Cranston early Saturday morning, leading to Powell's arrest.

He's scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.

Powell transferred from Georgia Tech to Providence for the 2025-26 season and averaged 4.6 points in 22 games (five starts). He was suspended three games by the Big East last month after a hard foul on St. John's guard Bryce Hopkins ignited a fracas between the teams.

The Friars finished 15-18 on the season. They fired coach Kim English and hired South Florida's Bryan Hodgson to replace him last week.