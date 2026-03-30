Sources: Charleston hiring Akron's John Groce as new coach

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Charleston is hiring Akron's John Groce as its next head basketball coach, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Groce, who informed his Akron team about his departure Monday, has been one of the most successful mid-major coaches over the past five years, leading the Zips to four NCAA tournament berths. He has won one Mid-American Conference regular-season title in those five years but is a remarkable 13-1 in conference tournament games with four championships.

Over that span, Groce went 127-45, including 57 wins and a 34-2 record against MAC opponents over the past two seasons. He has been at Akron for nine seasons, also winning a regular-season title in 2020 before the conference tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

Before taking over for Keith Dambrot in 2017, Groce was the coach at Illinois for five seasons. He won 20 games three times, advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2013, his first season at the helm.

Groce also spent four seasons as coach at Ohio from 2008 to 2012, bringing the Bobcats to a pair of NCAA tournaments. He began his coaching career on staffs at NC State, Butler, Xavier and Ohio State, the latter three schools under Thad Matta.

At Charleston, Groce replaces Chris Mack, who left last week for the vacancy at South Florida.