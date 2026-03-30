Sources: Kentucky targeting Jackson State's Mo Williams for staff

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Kentucky is targeting Jackson State coach and former NBA All-Star Mo Williams for an assistant coach position on Mark Pope's staff, sources told ESPN on Monday.

The move has not been finalized, sources said, but there's clear mutual interest and both sides expect a deal to be reached.

Williams' son, Mason, committed to Kentucky last week. Mason Williams is a four-star guard who originally committed to Jackson State but decommitted in early December as his stock rose and potential recruitment expanded to power-conference programs.

Mo Williams has coached at Jackson State for four seasons, going 47-25 in SWAC play and reaching the championship game of the conference tournament last season.

Prior to taking over at Jackson State, Williams was the head coach at Alabama State for two seasons and an assistant coach under Mark Gottried at Cal State Northridge for two seasons.

Williams enjoyed a 13-year playing career in the NBA, averaging 13.2 points and 4.9 assists while playing for seven different franchises. He won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and was a 2009 All-Star selection during his first stint with the Cavs.

Pope's staff at Kentucky is undergoing a reshuffle, with Jason Hart leaving the Wildcats for a spot on Andy Enfield's staff at SMU and Alvin Brooks III also not returning next season.