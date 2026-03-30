How to watch Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN

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The 17th annual Chipotle Nationals high school basketball tournament returns this week with 12 games taking place on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

The three-day postseason tournament will feature the best high school boys' and girls' basketball teams in the country. It will also be a showcase for 36 ESPN-ranked boys' players and 17 espnW-ranked girls' players, including 14 All-Americans.

Here are key facts about the 2026 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the ESPN App and in the boys' and girls' high school basketball streaming hubs.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday

10 a.m.: Girls' Game 1 - No. 14 DME Academy (Fla.) vs. No. 8 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) on ESPN2

Noon: Girls' Game 2 - No. 23 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. No. 7 Bullis School (Md.) on ESPN2

2 p.m.: Boys' Quarterfinal 1 - No. 3 Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. No. 5 Prolific Prep (Fla.) on ESPN2

4 p.m.: Boys' Quarterfinal 2 - No. 8 Paul VI (Va.) vs. No. 1 CIA Bella Vista (Ariz.) on ESPN2

6 p.m.: Boys' Quarterfinal 3 - Game 1 Winner vs. No. 2 AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) on ESPNU

8 p.m.: Boys' Quarterfinal 4 - Game 2 Winner vs. No. 6 Dynamic Prep (Texas) on ESPNU

Friday

10 a.m.: Girls' Semifinal 1 - Game 1 Winner vs. No. 4 The St. James Academy (Va.) on ESPN2

Noon: Girls' Semifinal 2 - Game 2 Winner vs. No. 6 Westtown School (Penn.) on ESPN2

2 p.m.: Boys' Semifinal 1 on ESPN2

4 p.m.: Boys' Semifinal 2 on ESPN2

Saturday

10 a.m.: Girls' championship game on ESPN2

Noon: Boys' championship game on ESPN

How can fans access more high school basketball coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN recruiting basketball hub page for the latest news, player rankings, class rankings and more.