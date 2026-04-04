Your men's Final Four guide: Illinois-UConn, Arizona-Michigan (with predictions!)

The 2026 edition of the men's NCAA tournament has brought all the madness that makes March, including early-round upsets, buzzer-beaters and one shining moment (or a few).

The road ends in Indianapolis, where four top-three seeds will face off in Saturday's Final Four for a chance to advance to Monday's national championship game.

ESPN's college basketball reporters Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf have been following these teams all season. Here are the factors they see deciding UConn-Illinois and Arizona-Michigan.

6:09 p.m. ET, Saturday

How the Huskies reached the Final Four:

No. 1 factor that helped UConn reach the Final Four: Tarris Reed Jr. and the experience to maintain the type of patience the Huskies needed to deal with a Duke team that had a 19-point lead in the first half has pushed them here. Three players in the starting rotation have been in coach Dan Hurley's system for at least two years, a rarity in the current landscape. Illinois will be the only team in Indianapolis that can match that.

Hurley is as great at recruiting as he is at retention. Freshman Braylon Mullins has had an up-and-down season, seemingly never hitting his stride consistently, but he was a five-star recruit for a reason. When Hurley turned to Mullins, he hit the biggest 3-pointer of his life with 0.4 seconds left to send UConn back to the Final Four.

The Huskies also held Duke to a clip of 100 points per 100 possessions in the second half after the Blue Devils had scored at 147 points per 100 possessions in the first half. UConn kept fighting and won.

Player who needs to step up: Solo Ball

Ball has had more lows than highs over the past month. The 6-foot-4 guard has gone cold, averaging 8.5 points per game in March, down from his 14.1 mark between November and February. When Ball is a playmaker, though, the Huskies are a better team. He scored 15 points when UConn defeated Illinois 74-61 in November. He recorded a respective 17 and 19 points against ranked Kansas and Florida teams in December. The Huskies are a different squad when he is hitting shots; a resurgence could change their fortunes in Indianapolis.

Potential fatal flaw: UConn doesn't create as many free throw opportunities for itself as it does for opponents.

Dan Hurley's team is one of the worst in America when it comes to putting opponents on the free throw line, ranking 307th out of 365 teams on KenPom. It also is one of the worst teams at generating free throw attempts (306th). In the Huskies' five losses, they had 80 free throw attempts combined, while their opponents had 128. That matters for this particular matchup because no team in America sends opponents to the free throw line less often than Illinois -- the No. 1 team in defensive free throw rate -- and it also ranks 14th nationally with a 78% rate from the charity stripe.

UConn will win if: Illinois has been the best offensive team in the country, but it also played elite defense against Houston in the Sweet 16 and Iowa in the Elite Eight. UConn will have to solve that. The Huskies have size allowing them to play a restrictive zone that has stifled opponents. Houston and Iowa both made under 40% of their shots inside the arc against Illinois, so UConn's game plan has to begin with Reed, who has scored at least 20 points in three of his past four games. The Huskies' big man was dominant against Duke, and he will have to be great in the post so the Fighting Illini can't get comfortable in that zone. The Huskies also will have to exploit the pockets in Illinois' defense; Reed's production will be the key to achieving that.

On defense, it all starts with guarding Keaton Wagler. The Huskies have multiple guards they can throw at the 6-foot-5 projected NBA draft lottery pick. UConn can't allow the freshman to put up big numbers.

Protecting the rim against one of the biggest teams in Indianapolis also will matter. -- Medcalf

What to know about Illinois

How the Fighting Illini reached the Final Four:

Round of 64: 105-70 vs. No. 14 Pennsylvania

Round of 32: 76-55 vs. No. 11 VCU

Sweet 16: 65-55 vs. No. 2 Houston

Elite Eight: 71-59 vs. No. 9 Iowa

No. 1 factor that helped Illinois reach the Final Four: The Illini's offense is one of the most efficient in KenPom history, but it was their defense that sparked this run to Indianapolis. They held VCU to 55 points and 0.83 points per possession in the round of 32, Houston to 55 points and 0.94 points per possession in the Sweet 16 and Iowa to 59 points and 1.08 points per possession in the Elite Eight. They have protected the rim and the paint at an incredibly high level, limiting all three of the aforementioned opponents to below 48% inside the arc. (Iowa had only seven 2-pointers on Saturday.)

It's a dramatic improvement from their defensive performance late in the regular season, when the Illini saw six of their final nine opponents score at least 1.17 points per possession, suffering five of their eight losses over that stretch. Their offense hasn't missed a beat, but their defense suddenly looking like a top-10 unit has been a season-changing development for coach Brad Underwood's team.

Player who needs to step up: David Mirkovic.

Illinois obviously needs Keaton Wagler to excel in order to win this game, but Mirkovic's efforts at both ends of the floor will be key. UConn forward Alex Karaban was a liability defensively in the first half against Duke, unable to defend Cameron Boozer (and occasionally Patrick Ngongba II) in the low post. Can Mirkovic score against Karaban on the block? According to Synergy, nearly 44% of Mirkovic's shot attempts this season came at the rim, including 141 layup or dunk attempts.

Defensively, Mirkovic has to chase Karaban around endless screens and off-ball actions to make sure he doesn't get going offensively. When Karaban is hitting shots like he was in the first three rounds of the NCAA tournament, UConn operates at a different level at that end of the floor.

Potential fatal flaw: Reliance on the 3-pointer.

Given its propensity for shooting treys, Illinois can be reliant on the perimeter shot -- and if it's not falling, that will be hugely beneficial to UConn. In wins this season, the Illini are shooting nearly 36% from 3; in losses, that number drops to 31.8%. It's worth noting that they have made double-digit 3s in a game just once since March 3 after doing it in 18 of the previous 22 outings. They went just 3-for-17 from 3 in the Elite Eight against Iowa and still scored nearly 1.30 points per possession.

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Illinois will win if: The biggest key will be to limit Reed -- or get him into foul trouble. Reed has been one of the most dominant big men of this NCAA tournament, and his ability to score at the rim in single coverage has bailed out the Huskies' inconsistent perimeter shooting. But with center Eric Reibe not nearly as effective as he was earlier in the season, UConn takes a massive hit at both ends of the court when Reed is out.

The other key will be the 3-point battle. The Huskies have made double-digit 3s once since Feb. 18, but they haven't given up double-digit made 3s over that same span. Illinois attempts 3s at a higher rate than almost any team in the country, while UConn's shotmakers -- Karaban, Ball and Mullins -- have been inconsistent. The Illini could outshoot the Huskies.

Illinois' defensive turnaround also has to continue. The Illini have had a top-10 defense since the start of the NCAA tournament, but they ranked outside the top 25 in adjusted defensive efficiency up until that point. They were prone to some real howlers against efficient offensive teams, even in February and early March. UConn, despite its inconsistencies from the perimeter, was the most efficient offensive team in the Big East. -- Borzello

UConn vs. Illinois Predictions

Borzello's prediction: UConn, 74-72

Medcalf's prediction: UConn, 77-73

8:49 p.m. ET, Saturday

What to know about Arizona

How the Wildcats reached the Final Four:

Round of 64: 92-58 vs. No. 16 Long Island

Round of 32: 78-66 vs. No. 9 Utah State

Sweet 16: 109-88 vs. No. 4 Arkansas

Elite Eight: 79-64 vs. No. 2 Purdue

No. 1 factor that helped: The Wildcats' relentlessness in the paint has been unparalleled, and it carried them when it mattered in the NCAA tournament.

For the season, Arizona ranked fifth in the country in paint points, averaging more than 42. It also led the nation in free throw attempts with nearly 20 points per game at the line. Against another dominant paint team in Arkansas in the Sweet 16, Arizona had perhaps the most efficient interior performance ever seen in March: The Wildcats had 60 paint points and 30 points from the free throw line, the most combined points in an NCAA tournament game in the past 20 years. Then, after Purdue matched them down low in the first half of their Elite Eight showdown, the Wildcats played with an increased urgency and imposed their will in the second half. The Wildcats finished with 40 paint points and 20 points from the free throw line, outscoring the Boilermakers by a combined 28 points in those areas.

It's not just the post scoring from Koa Peat and Motiejus Krivas or the offensive rebounding from Tobe Awaka; it's also the relentless attacking from Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries and Ivan Kharchenkov. Coach Tommy Lloyd preaches paint points, and it's reflected in every part of his team's offense.