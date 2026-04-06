Relive the best moments of March Madness through the lenses

Open Extended Reactions

As the confetti falls on the hardwood floors of the Finals Fours in both Phoenix and Indianapolis, it will mark a bittersweet yet joyful moment.

UCLA took home its first women's NCAA championship in program history on Sunday after a dominant 79-51 win over South Carolina. Michigan or UConn can join the Bruins on Monday night in the men's championship game to cap off a tournament to remember.

March Madness produced plenty of stunning moments that defined the 2026 edition of the college basketball masterpiece, setting it apart from other NCAA tournaments in past years.

Multiple upsets, miscommunication and late-game mistakes. Nail-biting situations that were inches away from a bracket buster. And, of course, the fans who stood out with their main character energy in the stands for their team -- or perhaps, multiple.

But as much as team personnel and fans yearn to reverse time to relive those priceless moments, there were lenses on the sideline that froze the excitement-filled seconds.

Relive the intensity of March Madness with a look back at some of the best tournament-defining moments through the lenses.

UCLA celebrates after defeating South Carolina to win the women's basketball national championship. Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

No. 16 seed Siena nearly pulled off the upset against Duke in the first round of March Madness. Brynn Anderson/AP

In arguably the shot of the tournament, UConn's Braylon Mullins sent the Huskies to the Final Four on a stunning game winner. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

St. John's guard Dylan Darling sent the program to the Sweet 16 with a game-winning layup against Kansas. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Former Florida center Olivier Rioux, standing at 7-foot-9, saw action against Prairie View A&M in the first round. Mike Carlson/Getty Images

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson reacts after Duke eliminated the Tigers with a game winner in the Sweet 16. Harry How/Getty Images

Elvera Neuman, also known as "Blanket Lady," cheers during a second-round matchup between Minnesota and Mississippi. Matt Krohn/AP

Maryland head coach Brenda Frese gives directions to guard Oluchi Okananwa during the second round of March Madness. Chris Seward/AP

Kentucky's Brandon Garrison celebrates after dunking against Santa Clara in the first round. Ali Overstreet/AP

Sparty and the UConn mascot have a dance-off at midcourt during a timeout in the second half of their Sweet 16 matchup. Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA star Lauren Betts reacts against Duke in the Elite Eight. Harry How/Getty Images

Surrounded by her teammates, Minnesota guard Amaya Battle celebrates hitting a game winner against Ole Miss in the second round. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images