Relive the best moments of March Madness through the lenses

As the confetti falls on the hardwood floors of the Finals Fours in both Phoenix and Indianapolis, it will mark a bittersweet yet joyful moment.
UCLA took home its first women's NCAA championship in program history on Sunday after a dominant 79-51 win over South Carolina. Michigan or UConn can join the Bruins on Monday night in the men's championship game to cap off a tournament to remember.
March Madness produced plenty of stunning moments that defined the 2026 edition of the college basketball masterpiece, setting it apart from other NCAA tournaments in past years.
Multiple upsets, miscommunication and late-game mistakes. Nail-biting situations that were inches away from a bracket buster. And, of course, the fans who stood out with their main character energy in the stands for their team -- or perhaps, multiple.
But as much as team personnel and fans yearn to reverse time to relive those priceless moments, there were lenses on the sideline that froze the excitement-filled seconds.
Relive the intensity of March Madness with a look back at some of the best tournament-defining moments through the lenses.