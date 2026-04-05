Five-star PG Brandon McCoy Jr. commits to Michigan for '26 class

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INDIANAPOLIS -- On a night when coach Dusty May guided Michigan to its first national championship game appearance since 2018, the Wolverines also took a huge step in continuing their dominance next season.

Five-star senior Brandon McCoy Jr., one of the top-five point guards in the class, announced his commitment to Michigan on the Fab Five's alternate telecast.

"Coach May's vision lined up with my vision and dreams, which are to become a pro and stay in the league long term," McCoy told ESPN. "He said I could fill up a stat sheet, play winning basketball, be an elite defender and play multiple positions."

McCoy visited Michigan last fall and came away impressed by the program.

"I went on a visit in October, and it was amazing," he said. "I wanted to be part of a winning team that was unselfish, and I felt that was Michigan. During my visit in October, I was impressed by practice. The detailed execution stood out. The team was dialed into winning. From where they were to where they are now, they've improved."

A 6-foot-4 guard from Sierra Canyon High School (California), McCoy is ranked No. 18 in the SC Next 100 for the class of 2026. He becomes May's first five-star prospect since taking over in Ann Arbor.

McCoy is a big playmaker who sets the pace with his speed and ballhandling, and his high-level lateral quickness is a factor on defense. He demonstrates great anticipation and instincts in the passing lanes and when he's in rotation. He wreaks havoc on the defensive end and makes it difficult for opponents to get into their offense. On top of his defense, he is an effective rebounder, with the versatility to grab it and go the length of the court.

He is Michigan's sixth commitment in the 2026 class and fourth SC Next 100 prospect, joining Quinn Costello (No. 28), Lincoln Cosby (No. 45) and Joseph Hartman (No. 91).

Michigan will lose starters Yaxel Lendeborg and Nimari Burnett, while reserves Roddy Gayle Jr. and Will Tschetter are also out of eligibility. Starting big men Morez Johnson and Aday Mara are projected as late first-round picks and could go either way with their NBA draft decisions.

Expect McCoy to immediately form one of the best perimeter groups in the country alongside starting point guard Elliot Cadeau and breakout candidate Trey McKenney.