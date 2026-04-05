Sources: May informs Michigan he's not pursuing other jobs

Jay Williams makes his prediction for the men's NCAA tournament title matchup between UConn and Michigan. (0:53)

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INDIANAPOLIS -- Michigan coach Dusty May informed university officials that he's not pursuing any college basketball jobs, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

May had been an initial target at North Carolina, but that never materialized because of Michigan advancing to the national championship game.

This past week in Indianapolis, May was asked about the Carolina vacancy.

"After last year, I decided that I'll never, ever respond to any job speculation," May said Friday. "I think it's well-documented how happy I am at Michigan. Obviously, my private life, my personal life, my family, their happiness is very important."

May agreed to a new deal with Michigan last year before guiding the Wolverines to the Sweet 16. This season, the Wolverines have been one of the best teams in the country, sitting at 36-3 overall after Saturday night's drubbing of Arizona. Top-seeded Michigan won the Big Ten regular-season title and has 29 wins by double digits.

The Wolverines face UConn in Monday night's title game.

May's deal in Ann Arbor runs through 2030 and includes a $7 million buyout if he were to leave for another job this spring.

North Carolina fired Hubert Davis last month after five seasons in charge of the Tar Heels. Carolina blew a 19-point lead to VCU in the first round of the NCAA tournament, marking the second year in a row that the Tar Heels failed to get out of the first round.

Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, perceived to be the primary target for the job, agreed to a lucrative five-year deal to stay in Tucson on Friday. With Lloyd and May out of the picture, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan is expected to be among North Carolina's top targets.