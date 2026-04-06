Solo Ball available for UConn in NCAA title game vs. Michigan

Jay Williams makes his prediction for the men's NCAA tournament title matchup between UConn and Michigan. (0:53)

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UConn guard Solo Ball appears good to go for Monday night's men's NCAA tournament championship game against Michigan.

UConn coach Dan Hurley told reporters Sunday that Ball had "some type of a foot sprain" and was in a walking boot, and that his status for the game was uncertain. However, Ball was not listed on the initial player availability report released later Sunday.

UConn reported no injuries, while Michigan listed L.J. Cason and Winters Grady as out -- meaning star forward Yaxel Lendeborg appears good to go as well.

Hurley and Ball said they would follow the advice of UConn's medical staff for his availability. However, Ball played 16 minutes after suffering the injury in the first half of UConn's Final Four victory Saturday over Illinois and was made available to the media Sunday.

Ball said he suffered the injury when he got tangled with teammate Tarris Reed Jr. on a screen. Ball, a 6-foot-4 junior, said he got through the rest of the game "on adrenaline" and added that he was "feeling all right" Sunday.

"I'm leaving it up to the medical staff and doing everything I can to prepare for tomorrow," Ball said.

Ball, the Huskies' third-leading scorer, is averaging 12.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists while starting all 38 games this season for UConn. During the second half Saturday, he played a key role as the only starter on the floor with four reserves, allowing rest for UConn's starters.

Ball noted that his authoritative fast-break dunk, which boosted UConn's lead to eight with nearly four minutes remaining, came after the injury. A second-team All-Big East selection, he shook off a recent slump to score 13 points, shooting 3-of-7 from 3-point range, in the Huskies' 71-62 win over the Illini.

Ball hinted that he'd play through the sprain Monday, saying that "pain is temporary" and that he has confidence in his ability to block it out.

"My adrenaline is through the roof," he said.

ESPN's Pete Thamel contributed to this report.