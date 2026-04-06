Wisconsin's Blackwell to enter portal, test NBA draft process

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Wisconsin star guard John Blackwell plans to enter the transfer portal while going through the NBA draft process, he told ESPN on Monday.

Blackwell, who earned third-team All-Big Ten honors, immediately becomes the best guard to announce his portal intentions.

"It's a tough decision," Blackwell said. "I'm looking for a place where I can enhance my skills for the NBA and a place where I can compete for a national championship. A place where that's the standard and what we're striving for."

A 6-foot-4 guard, Blackwell enjoyed his best college season for the Badgers in 2025-26. He averaged a career-high 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists, while shooting nearly 39% from 3-point range.

Blackwell was outstanding in the postseason. He had 34 points and 10 rebounds in the third round of the Big Ten tournament against Washington, following it with 31 points on 9-for-17 shooting in an overtime win over Illinois. While Wisconsin was upset by 12-seed High Point in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Blackwell finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds against the Panthers.

"I improved my mental focus. And off-the-dribble shooting, I think I got better in that aspect," he said. "Steps I need to take moving forward, being a better defender, being able to handle the ball more at the point guard position."

Blackwell, who said he wants to go to a school where he will be able to show more on-ball responsibility, hopes to take visits and make a decision within the next three to four weeks.

The men's college basketball transfer portal officially opens on Tuesday morning.